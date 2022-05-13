Virgin Limited Edition Announces New Luxury Hotel In Mallorca

13 May 2022 – Virgin Limited Edition, Sir Richard Branson’s luxury collection of award-winning hotels and retreats, is delighted to announce the development of a brand-new small luxury 28-bedroom hotel on its Son Bunyola Estate in the stunning Tramuntana region of Mallorca.

The hotel, already in construction, consists of the restoration of a historic Finca (translating to rural land with an estate building) and surrounding landscape on the beautiful Son Bunyola Estate, part of the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio. Due to open in summer 2023 as the Son Bunyola Hotel, the development of the Finca will form an integral part of a spectacular 810-acre estate, positioned on a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which already occupies the collection’s three stand-alone luxury private villas.

Dating back to the 15th century – and surrounded by vines, citrus fruit trees, almond and olive trees – the Finca is a historical monument, central to the private estate and fundamental to the history of the local area. The hotel will retain all the original features of the Finca, bringing it back to life as a stunning new hotel in one of the most prestigious and protected areas of the Tramuntana region, along with incredible sweeping views of the Mediterranean coastline.

Jon Brown, Managing Director of Virgin Limited Edition, commented: “The North West Coast of Mallorca has always been a very special place for Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Limited Edition. We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to restore this beautiful monument and honour its rich history, and look forward to welcoming another small luxury hotel to our portfolio – not least inviting guests across the globe to discover this unspoilt corner of the world.

“Celebrating and preserving the heritage of this important Mallorcan landmark has been at the very forefront of our restoration plans throughout and thanks to the fantastic work of Gras Architects, the Finca has very much been designed to enhance the incredible natural surroundings it is blessed with. This is of course combined with our commitment to sustainability, something which is ingrained in everything we do – from energy saving to rainwater harvesting and environmental protection – some of the fundamental values of the Virgin Limited Edition brand.

“Very much in keeping with our collection’s home from home style, we are also delighted to be working with Mallorcan based interior designer, Rialto Living. Known widely for their stunning residential designs, they were a natural fit for us, and are working to ensure the design of the hotel provides our guests with the same exceptional standards that Virgin Limited Edition are renowned for, alongside a welcome injection of beautiful Mallorcan charm.”

Development of the Finca began in June last year with a meticulous historical reconstruction project focusing on the existing buildings and structures, using traditional and local materials at the core of the hotel’s design. The combination of new design with existing historical elements such as wooden carpentry, stone arches, wrought ironwork and lime rendering will help bring the hotel to life, while ensuring the Finca’s history is celebrated and showcased at every possible opportunity.

The hotel will comprise of the main Finca, and the Tafona, which previously contained the historic olive press as well as several annexe buildings. These will house 28 stunning rooms and suites, including two showcase Tower Suites – one of which was originally a medieval defence tower built in the 15th century. The hotel will offer two restaurants, lounges, a several external dining terraces and an impressive brand-new swimming pool with incredible views of the surrounding countryside and Mallorca’s famous Foradada.

Sustainability is rooted at the heart of this conservation project, much like all Virgin Limited Edition properties, with a number of key initiatives being fundamental to the early stages of design. Hot water for the hotel will be pre-heated using energy collected from the air conditioning and refrigeration cooling systems; while the installation of a biomass boiler is to be powered by recycled wood chippings. The buildings thermal insulation has been upgraded and water is being collected and reused for irrigation, whilst the addition of a building management system will be introduced throughout the hotel to monitor and control lighting, air conditioning and power consumption within the property.

Bookings for the new hotel will open up later this year in anticipation for a summer 2023 opening, adding to the estate’s three individual villas: Sa Punta de S’Aguila, Sa Terra Rotja and Son Balagueret.

For more information and to be the first to know about the developments at Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas, visit www.sonbunyola.virgin.com where you can sign up for its latest news.