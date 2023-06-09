VIRGO | World’s Safest Helmet For E-bikes

THE BEAM is thrilled to be back on Kickstarter for it’s 9th time to introduce VIRGO – the safest cycling helmet designed for electric two-wheelers, providing the ultimate balance of safety and comfort made in collaboration with VIRGOMOVE.

VIRGO helmet is designed to fit the safety needs of electric bikes and speed bikes by featuring a unique futuristic design which combines lightness, optimal airflow, and complete protection of the face in case of a frontal crash:

Integral flexible face protection,

Lightweight format,

Rotative Several visor lenses,

Detachable rear light,

Multiple cooling vents.

Full protection in a stylish design

After years of hard work and tons of tests our engineering team came up with a solution adapted to the new uses of e-bikes, scooters, or powered vehicles, which require greater protection and higher visibility than conventional bicycle helmets. VIRGO helmet can be used on various types of transportation modes, especially if a rider reaches a high speed in a wild urban environment. Thanks to its safety technology within the shell VIRGO offers multi-impact protection zones in the area’s most likely to be hit in a fall in case of a frontal crash. It is designed around the new European regulation NTA-8776, which is made for high speeds up to 45 km/h (28mp/h) and complies with regular bike certifications EN 1078 / CPSC.

Full-face protection: VIRGO’s shell protects both the head and the face, with protection extending in front of the face. It provides a solid connection to the helmet liner and allows for flexible shock absorption while simultaneously protecting the chin and jaw.

Better brain protection: the MIPS brain protection system offers a low-friction layer built into the helmet designed to reduce rotational motion by absorbing and redirecting rotational energies and forces to the brain resulting from lateral impacts to the head. Brain accidents are caused not only by direct impacts on the head, but also by rotational forces resulting from oblique impacts.

Rotative switchable front visor: VIRGO has several visor lenses to ensure additional protection against weather conditions. The front visor is held in place by two magnetic fasteners on the front of the helmet. The lenses are interchangeable depending on weather conditions & light visibility.

Fitting system: To improve comfort and fit, VIRGO also comes with a rear adjustment system and different sizes of padding.

Detachable LED rear light

Traditional tail lights are easily obstructed by bags or clothing while riding. VIRGO comes with an energy-efficient and removable rear LED light strategically positioned at the back of the helmet which makes the rider always seen and never hidden away from view.

The rear LED light also has a smart break feature – it automatically lights up when you hit the breaks. The tail light incorporates an accelerometer, and when it detects a substantial decrease in your speed, it automatically turns on the brake light on the back of the helmet. It’s secured by a magnet and can easily be removed, recharged via USB-C.

Super Lightweight

VIRGO is the ultimate comfortable helmet that offers maximal protection and minimal weight in one place.While other conventional helmets are either lightweight or protective, VIRGO is the best mix between both types, getting integral protection in a reduced weight – overall helmet weights from 600 g to 650 g. Simple conception around an ABS shell and an EPS Core.

VIRGO helmets are available in two sizes that cover the whole head scope, a size XS/S for women and teens and a size M/L for men.

Full protection in a stylish design

VIRGO’s design combines lightness, aeration, and complete protection of the face in case of a frontal crash. It is ventilated with 7 vents it ensure optimized airflow for every rider’s comfort.

To match every style VIRGO comes in four great colors and follows the latest trends with its edgy colors tailored to urban styles.

Carbon Black Matte: tailored to fit your daily commute thanks to its smart design. It complies with the safety standards in Europe, Asia and North America.

Pure White Matte: designed for the commuter cyclist, the urban bike helmet VIRGO is streetwear for the style-conscious rider.

Warm Sand Matte: elegance and style for city-riders without compromising on safety, style and comfort.

Midnight Blue Matte: VIRGO was conceived to provide a superior fit and comfort, while capturing current trends in urban mobility to improve safety.

Availability

VIRGO is available to back only on Kickstarter with a special price: