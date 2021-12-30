Viron Announces New CFO Hire

Boston, MA, December 29, 2021: Viron Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a Boston biotech company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jodie Fisher as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Fisher will lead the Company’s finance organization and drive investor relations.

x

Fisher’s entry into Viron’s management team comes at a crucial time as the Company moves forward through the regulatory approval process and leverages its relationships with strategic partners and interested customers to rapidly build its sales. She brings extensive experience in leading companies through the early stages of development and rapid growth. As CFO, Fisher previously led her teams to take biotech through an IPO, develop health tech solutions for IBM’s Watson IoT, and deliver a financial transformation of a Fortune 50 Insurance giant as Controller.

Gil Marmol, Viron Chief Executive, commented:

“We are delighted that Jodie has joined Viron as EVP and CFO. I look forward to working closely with her in the rapid development of our company.”

Jodie Fisher said:

“It’s truly exciting to be part of a team delivering COVID-19 prevention technology to the market. I’m delighted to help humankind by distributing these over-the-counter nasal sprays and wipes to the world’s population as soon as possible.”

About Viron

Viron Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (vironrx.com) is a Boston, Massachusetts-based biotechnology venture founded by scientists with a pipeline of innovative products serving large global markets. The flagship product, mVIRP, provides protection against all variants of the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) and all enveloped viruses (including HIV, Influenza, Hepatitis, Herpes, Ebola viruses, et. al.). The product is non-toxic and its ingredients are FDA approved.