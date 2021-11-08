Virsec Strengthens Executive Team with Key Appointments

Mumbai— Virsec, the only cybersecurity company to fully protect software at the workload while it is running, today announced executive appointments to help lead the company through its next growth phase.

• Emmi Nguy, Vice President of Finance & Operations

• Marcelo Oliveira,Vice President of Product Management

• Thomas Schaeffer, Vice President of People

“We are on a mission to make cyber-attacks irrelevant. Our ability to map what our customers’ software is supposed to do and stop it from doing what it is not, due to ransomware attacks or other anomalies, is unrivaled,” said Dave Furneaux, Chief Executive Officer of Virsec. “Our mission combined with ourinnovative technology is attracting the top talents in the industry to Virsec. These experienced executivesare very highly regarded in their areas of practice andwill play a pivotal role in our success as we embark on our hyper-growth journey as a company.”

Emmi Nguy, Vice President of Finance & Operations

Nguy has more than 20 years of experience leading all aspects of financial governance and financial operations. Prior to joining Virsec, she served as VP of Finance, Strategy and Planning at Vectra AI, where she was instrumental in growing and scaling the company to $1B+ in valuation. Before Vectra AI, she held various finance management positions at global companies, including Juniper Networks and Johnson & Johnson.

Marcelo Oliveira, Vice President of Product Management

Oliveira is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in product management, product marketing, business development, and engineering. Oliveira has been working as a product management executive for over a decade across Cisco, Symantec, and, most recently, Contrast Security.

Thomas Schaeffer, Vice President of People

Schaeffer has several decades of experience leading People Operations, helping scale six technology companies from startup through IPO and beyond. Several of these IPO technology companies included Synopsys, StrataCom/Cisco, Juniper Networks, and, most recently, NIO.

With more than 50 patents, Virsec is trusted by Global 1000, midmarket, and public sector customers to protect their software workload at runtime. Its uniquely deterministic approach to security has earned many accolades, including a recent finalist nod for the prestigious ARN Innovation Awards 2021 and a win for theBest Emerging Security Vendor at the CISO50 & Future of Security Awards.