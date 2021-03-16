Virtual Business Connection Platform M3Linked(TM) Announces Franchise Expansion Into New York

New York, NY : M3Linked CEO Steven Nelick announced that M3Linked secured a new franchise in New York City with entrepreneur Nick Giannatasio. M3Linked is where business owners and entrepreneurs can connect, energize and grow priceless contacts and deep, collaborative business relationships. M3Linked is disrupting the networking industry through its virtual approach on its own customized weekly meeting platform in business communities throughout the United States and will soon be offering in-person and hybrid events when COVID restrictions allow.

Nick Giannatasio brings his expertise, contacts and business relationships to M3Linked as the founder and Principal of The Eastern Group, a diversified financial services firm primarily engaged in emerging international markets. Giannatasio is also the CEO of American International, a security services firm with offices in over 40 countries throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from The City University of New York and a Master of Arts in International Relations from Harvard University.

“Our pivot to a virtual platform has allowed our members to grow their relationships and businesses and helped M3Linked vault to the top of the industry,” said Nelick. “Building communities of entrepreneurs and watching their personal and professional growth has been a privilege,” said Nelick. “It’s exciting to welcome the Big Apple to the M3Linked family.”

M3Linked was named one of 20 Brands to watch by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. To learn more about M3Linked franchise opportunities visit M3Linked.com.