Virtual Constitution Day Celebrations Hon’ble High Court Judge, Justice T. Amarnath Goud to be the chief guest

Hyderabad: Virtual Indian Constitution Day will be celebrated here in the city on Thursday at 9 am. It will be held on the Cisco Webex Meeting Platform. All are welcome.

To mark the occasion and celebrated the Hyderabad based think tank, Social Cause is organised a Webinar titled “Celebrating Constitutionalism–The Indian Experience”

Justice T. Amarnath Goud, Hon’ble Judge, High Court of Telangana will grace as a Chief Guest and address.

Other dignitaries and legal luminaries who are consented to grace include L. Ravichander, Senior Advocate; N. Harinath, Advocate of High Court of Telangana. Prof. Dr. G.B. Reddy, Professor of Law, Osmania University will chair the Webinar.

Constitution Day is celebrated in India on November 26, every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from 26th January 1950. It was earlier celebrated as Law Day.

Constitution Day is also known as the ‘Samvidhan Divas’. The Constitution of India is the longest written constitution of any sovereign country in the world. It also aims to create awareness of Fundamental Duties as enshrined in the Constitution.

Constitution Day of India aims to bring awareness to the importance of the Indian Constitution and its architect, Dr. B R Ambedkar. The declaration regarding the day was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone of the Statue of Equality in Mumbai.