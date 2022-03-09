Virtual Edition of 12th Bengaluru India Nano wraps-up on a high note

New Delhi, March 09, 2022: 12th Bengaluru India Nano, India’s flagship Nanotech Event focusing on Nanoscience & Nanotechnology with the focal theme ‘Nanotech for Sustainable Future’ wraps up today. The event was inaugurated by Shri Basavaraj S. Bommai, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka. Prof. C.N.R. Rao, Honorary Chairman of Vision Group of Nanotechnology and Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India graced the occasion virtually.

The event is organized by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, KSTePS and JNCASR. The event attracted participation of 3458 Delegates and addressed by 99 National & International speakers covering 28 immersive sessions.

Speaking at the Valedictory Session Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics, IT & Bt, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Government of Karnataka said “Karnataka is geared-up to lead from the front to collaborate with innovators in emerging technologies. This year for the first time we have engaged with our Global Innovation Alliance Partners Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Israel, Japan, and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) who have conducted a session. Also, there are participants from Singapore, UAE, USA, UK, Austria, Australia and Portugal. The State Govt. is committed to extend all the necessary support to this field. I call upon our entrepreneurs to set up their nano-based ventures in our State. I hope all our efforts will make us a global leader in this revolutionary field in near future.”

Speaking at the Valedictory Session Prof. Navakanta Bhat, Chairman, Karnataka Vision Group on Nanotechnology said “We had excellent deliberations on Nanoscience & Nanotechnology cutting across all application domains and what is in stored for future. In NanoSparX, Start-Ups made phenomenal pitch in terms of interesting technologies they have in different applications in Nanosciecne & Nanotechnology. And for Young Minds, we had Nano for the Young Programme as well as the first ever National Nanotech Quiz received overwhelming response with participation of 640 students from 23 States & 5 Union Territories. The fascinating grand finale conducted produced 3 winners which they are from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Karnataka.

Speaking at the Valedictory Session Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Chairman, Conference Executive Committee said “this event is an intellectual fest and we saw exciting discussions around nanoscience and nanotechnology in the all days of the event. The Programme came out extremely well and all the session topics justified the theme of the conference – ‘Nanotech for Sustainable Future’. This year the translational aspect of nanotechnology was new thrust which was received overwhelming response.”

Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T; Department of Commerce & Industries, Government of Karnataka said, “This year there is a special emphasis given to Industry Participation with Sessions focusing on Semiconductor Manufacturing, Pharma & Medicine and Funding. These sessions concluded with the presentation of successful case studies by emerging companies in nanotech. About 40 organisations in the Exhibition including 15 start-ups showcased innovative products & services. Start-Up pitching session- NanoSparX saw seven promising startups make a pitch to the industry and investor community.”

The prestigious Prof. C.N.R. Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science Award was conferred upon to Dr. S. Swaminathan from SASTRA Deemed University,Tamil Nadu. It consisted of a trophy and cash award of Rs. 1 lakh presented by Prof. C. N. R. Rao Education Foundation. Bengaluru India Nano Innovation Award was presented to Dr. Ramesh Raliya, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited, Gujarat consisting of a trophy and cash award of Rs. 50,000. Karnataka DST Nanoscience Fellowships were awarded to five young scientists from across India consisting of a certificate and Rs. 50,000 each cash award and top 11 Posters were recognized from 140 Poster Presenters with cash prize of Rs. 20,000 each and a certificate. The winning entries included those from reputed institutions like IIT-Delhi, Sastra University, Institute of Nano Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Science, Raichur among others.

The Post-Conference Tutorials focused on Nano Fabrication, Bottom-Up Synthesis, Characterization Tools, and Nano Biology.