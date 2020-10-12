Virtual Exhibitions are the future: Rajkumar Agrawal, MD of IIPL

Shift from Physical to Virtual. Turn offline to online. A three day Virtual Industrial Expo(IndExpo) to be held from 13th and will conclude on 15th, October.

The first of its kind Virtual Exhibition is organised by Indore Infoline Private Limited(IIPL) a leading industrial exhibition organiser in the country. It has organised in the past several exhibitions at Hitex in Madhapur in Hyderabad.

This exhibition is taking local Telangana businesses globally thru virtual exhibitions.

The Salient Features of Virtual Expo is that it will have 3D Customised Booths. Exhibitors may Create their own Booths and also Download report for Visitors and Exhibitors. It also comes with features to upload unlimited Products Photo in Product Gallery with Details and to Upload unlimited Product Videos in Video Gallery with the provision to upload the Products Brochures / Catalogue in Brochure Stand.

Visitors and exhibitors will be connected thru Video Call, Click to Call or Text Messenger, Whats App, Telegram, and there shall also be a Digital Briefcase for Visitors and Exhibitors

Due to corona, it is not possible to organise exhibitions on the ground level. So, new technology is developed to bring together exhibitors and visitors. People can come on this platform for doing business, getting knowledge and for networking as they do in real exhibitions. Visitors can visit from all over India and Globally.

Virtual exhibitions are changing the way we do business today. This is the technology of the future. We need to understand the basic concepts of virtual conferences and trade fairs.

If we remember that 20 years ago people were not accepting the concept of e-commerce, but now e-commerce is about 20% of the total market. Similarly, people will have to adopt this technology of doing business in future.

Virtual exhibitions and trade fairs are very economical and cost-effective, saving time, virtually meeting top management people, connecting with customers easily from your office and many more.

It is also true that virtual expos can not replace actual shows. But in the current situation, it is not possible for ground performance in the next one year.

Things are changing very fast. And we need to change over time. Now virtual expo is the need of present time. We understand the current economic situation and recession in the market. But we need to find ways to promote our products and services.

People can signup /login on https://www.indexpo.expomeet.in/ to know more about this expo and platform.