Virtue Worldwide and Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer launch Walkers & Co

Mumbai, India – June 2nd, 2023 – Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer (Non-alcoholic), has joined forces with Virtue Worldwide, the creative agency powered by VICE, to launch Walkers & Co – a culture platform, driven on the core pillars of co-creation, collaboration and community to further the rallying cry of KEEP WALKING.

Walkers & Co was created to place the brand’s legendary philosophy of ‘Keep Walking’ through culture, giving it fresh meaning, cultural credibility, and relevance to a new generation of changemakers in India. Instead of launching typical advertising campaigns that talk about purpose, Walkers & Co is a long-term initiative defined by a series of acts in culture co-created with the community, designed to drive collective progress for a new, modern India of tomorrow.

The platform was launched with an anthem composed by an iconic collaboration between John Legend, a globally renowned musician and the youngest person ever to win an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony); and Raja Kumari, a stereotype-defying Indian-American rapper who has put Indian music and culture on the global map. The empowering spirit of the Keep Walking anthem is built on the foundation of a shared mission, inviting bold boundary pushers to join Walkers & Co to collaborate and co-create. The music video of the Keep Walking anthem was directed by Ben Mor, best known for his work with pop culture’s biggest musical acts, including Coldplay, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Britney Spears, John Legend, and NAS.

Beyond the launch anthem, Walkers & Co will be sustained by celebrating and enabling trailblazers across various intersections of culture including fashion, art, music, sustainability, and diversity.

Key Walkers that will pioneer the first wave of acts in culture are as follows:

Sushant Divgikar, Forbes 30 under 30, LGBTQ activist and drag queen

Hanif Kureshi, artistic director and founder of St+art India, one of the longest-standing community programs dedicated to using art to create safer and more inclusive neighborhoods

Nishant Fogaat, India’s very own OG sneakerhead, and founder of FOGI creates unique experiences by fusing creativity and technology