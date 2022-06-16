Virtusa Foundation observes World Environment Day 2022

India, June 16th, 2022: Virtusa Foundation, the CSR wing of Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions marked World Environment Day 2022 with an aim to bolster environment sustainability.

Virtusa Foundation undertook multiple events and collaborated with United Way of Hyderabad, Rotary RMV Welfare Foundation of Bengaluru and the Environmentalist Foundation of India, in order to undertake CSR activities in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, providing an opportunity for Virtusa employees to volunteer, participate and contribute towards protecting the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sundararajan Narayanan, Chief People Officer & Executive Vice President, Virtusa mentioned “As an organization, environment conservation is a cause that is very significant to us. I am glad to see team members come together and contribute their valuable time and efforts in order to make the world a better place for the future generations. As they say, small steps go a long way, we strive to come together as a company to undertake more such initiatives that will positively impact our environment.”

In line with Virtusa’s Environmental Sustainability Initiatives, over 200 team members and their families joined hands in larger number with great gusto to contribute towards protecting the environment by seamless participation across different locations and activities. Some of them are mentioned below:

Sapling plantation drive at Ranglal Kunta lake (This lake has been adopted as part of Wake the lake program) in Hyderabad. 36 volunteers planted 50 saplings. This will help increase green cover around the lake, enhancing biodiversity and providing a habitat for birds, butterflies, and fauna and a green and clean recreational place for nearby communities.

Sapling Plantation drive at 30 Bed hospital built by Virtusa at Mothkonduru PHC, Yadadri District, Telangana – 28 volunteers planted 60 saplings. This activity will increase the hospital’s green cover, enhancing the biodiversity.

Sapling plantation drive at Rotary Bengaluru HSR Sundhara Vana, Kommasandra Village – 54 volunteers planted 50 saplings. This activity will help combat climate change, provide clean air and oxygen, conserve energy, and help combat climate change with drought mediation, capture rainwater, save the water, and prevent water pollution and soil erosion.

Coastal clean-up & marine conservation drive at Besant Nagar Beach, Chennai –Over 50 volunteers participated to raise awareness about marine ecology conservation and clean the beach to make it plastic/garbage-free, which will help attract tourists and maintain hygiene.