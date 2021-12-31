Virtusa Lifespaces unveils its special New Year Diary & Calendar- 2022

~ The Diary and Calendar are launched by Chetan Anand (Arjuna Awardee & International Badminton Player, World No. 10) & L V Revanth (Singer, Winner of Indian Idol 2017) ~

Hyderabad, 31st December 2021:Virtusa Lifespaces, a green-habitat development firm providing world-class residential townships had today launched a New Year Diary & Calendar 2022 for their partners & stakeholders. The program was graced by Chetan Anand (Arjuna Awardee & International Badminton Player, World No. 10) & L V Revanth (Singer, Winner of Indian Idol 2017), Mr. Vaigandla Venkateswarlu, Chairman & Managing Director and Mrs. Hemalatha V, Director – Virtusa Lifespaces.

Virtusa Lifespaces has always played a lead role in releasing Diaries and Calendars each year for their partners and stakeholders in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh regions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vaigandla Venkateswarlu, Chairman & Managing Director, Virtusa Lifespaces said that “It is a great privilege to launch the New Year Diary & Calendar-2022 for our partners & stakeholders. Sharing our specially customised Diaries and Calendars with all our well-wishers brings us great joy. New Year brings new hope and new aspirations to all of us who are a part of the real estate industry. We hope and pray that this New Year will bring forth positive growth in the real estate sector in Telangana and AP. We also take this opportunity to wish everybody a very Happy New Year and express our gratitude to our guests Chetan Anand and L V Revanth for gracing the evening and launching the Diary and Calendar”.

Virtusa’s Current projects in Hyderabad:

“Lorna Greens”: Sixty (60) acres of Premium Gated Community Layout @ ShadnagarTown

“Icana Meadows”: Forty Five (45) acres of Gated Community Layout @ Kompally

“Celosia Nest”. Fifteen (15) Acres of Gated Community Layout @ Patanchervu

“Tuxedo Park” Fifty Acres of Gated Community @ Shadnagar Town

”Cynosure” Seven Acres of Gated Community @ Shankarpally

“TRITON”: 22 Acres Gated Community @Sadashivpet

About Virtusa Lifespaces:

The Company was established by the CMD, Mr.Vaigandla Venkateswarlu, and Director Mrs.Hemalatha V, as an eminent entity in the real estate industry. The company draws strength from Mr. Venkateswarlu’s rich experience in planning, construction, marketing and successful completion of several mega commercial and residential projects in various cities of South India. The company aims to provide comprehensive residential space solutions across real estate categories and diverse consumer segments. The ‘Virtusa’ team offers over 25 years of real estate experience in real estate sales and all facets of property management. As an independently owned agency we have an inherent passion for our local area, strong ties to our community and an intimate understanding of our market. The quality of our service and the level of care we bestow on our clients set us apart.