Vishal Fabrics Limited Promoter Group Executes Trade of 10,16,000 Equity Shares

Share Acquisition results in an increase of promotor holdings with 1.54% in the company

Vishal Fabrics Limited, (BSE: 538598) (NSE: VISHAL) declares that during the month of August 2021, Trades executed by Promoter Group (Savitridevi V. Chiripal) of Vishal Fabrics Limited are as below:

01.) 5,11,000 Equity Shares on 12.08.2021

02.) 5,05,000 Equity Shares on 23.08.2021

The total trades executed by the promoter group were 10,16,000 Equity shares. The respective disclosures for each trade have been duly made with the Stock Exchange. These shares had been acquired from the open market resulting in an increase of promotor holdings with 1.54% in the company.

About Vishal Fabrics Limited:

Vishal Fabrics Limited (VFL) is a denim manufacturing and fabric processing unit incorporated in 1985. A part of the renowned Chiripal Group, the Company leverages over 3 decades of experience to provide unmatched products to a diverse clientele.

The Company constantly strives to improve its manufacturing facilities and aims to develop India’s leading dyeing, printing, and processing units. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are equipped with the latest technology and deliver innovative products that adhere to international quality standards. Over the years, the company has managed to emerge as a pioneer in the textile industry, setting new standards of excellence.