Vishal Jindal & Kaushik Roy – Biryani by Kilo

Kaushik Roy is a veteran of the hospitality industry who after completing his Hotel Management from IHM Bhopal in 1993 started his career with Maurya Sheraton – Delhi. In a career span of over two decades, he has been associated with various brands right from Nirulas, Pizza Express, Mars Restaurants, Pizza Corner, Daily Bread subsidiary of Britannia and most recently Ammi’s Biryani in South and Dana Choga’s Kitchen (DCK) in North while being associated with SAIF Partners. He has launched over 200 restaurants till date.

Under his leadership, Pizza Corner grabbed a big pie of the Pizza market from 2007 to 2009. More recently, his operating asset Ammi’s Biryani was consecutively awarded the “Best QSR in the South of India” by the Indian Restaurant Congress for the years 2013 and 2014..

Kaushik has been a pioneer in the industry, always trying out new concepts. In the year 1997, he was a part of the team that brought in thin crust pizza for the first time in India under the brand Pizza Express from the UK. He is also instrumental in launching the first donut outlet in India under the brand Donut Baker in Bangalore and Cold Stone Ice cream outlet in Bangalore under the brand Cream & Fudge in the Year 2007.

During the various roles that he took up, from Operations Head to CEO, he realized the need to promote the glorious history of Indian food cooked the traditional way. It had been his dream to start something on these lines thus he hung is corporate boots and conceptualized the Biryani by Kilo to venture out on his own.

Vishal Jindal

Vishal Jindal has 20 years of entrepreneurial and investing experience across different sectors and countries. Vishal has a passion for food & entrepreneurship and is Co-Founder & Co-CEO for Sky Gate Hospitality (Biryani by Kilo). He was the Founder & Director of Carpediem Capital, India based Private Equity Firm operating from Gurgaon.

He also built from scratch Bhartiya Electronics Pvt Ltd and Vectra Solutions Pvt Ltd (Singapore), both IT companies involved in value-added reselling and customized solutions to major OEMs, distributors and multinationals in Asia. He later moved to invest in his career as founder & director for Akshayam Capital Pvt Ltd (Singapore), long/short hedge fund investing in Asian markets across different sectors.

He mentors different startups and is a frequent speaker on startups/entrepreneurship. Vishal received a post-graduate management degree from Syracuse University, New York, and a bachelor’s in engineering degree from IIT- BHU, India. He is also an avid traveler & voracious reader.