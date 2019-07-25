Visionet India Hiring 800 more people to reach a total of 2500 employees

Visionet Systems Pvt. Ltd. (VSPL), premier technology solutions and business process Management Company, is planning to boost its workforce to a total number of 2500 employees, by the end of this year. The company has recently recruited over 800 professionals to build the strength of 1700 employees in India. Visionet Indiaplans to continue to focus on strengthening the headcount by hiring nearly 800 more over the next few months.

As part of Visionet Systems, Inc., a New Jersey, US-based organization, VSPL, headquartered in Bengaluru, India,offers leading solutions by leveraging latest technologies with an outcome-based pricing model for the industry. The market is witnessing a steady growth and will be increasing its total IT spends by 10% in the coming year. The key drivers to this growth expectation are due to the major impetus on the new digital technologies.As a result, the primary business drivers behind technology investments willbe meeting increasing customer demands and expectations.

Talking about the company’s growth and expansion plans in India, Mr. Alok Bansal,MD, VSPL, says “Visionet continues to see a strong growth trajectory in India, and this year we plan to add on the workforce to the company’s strength. We attribute the organization’s success to our people and work culture, and we will continue with a similar hiring trend to match the industry and consumer expectations.We are looking for people who are willing to push the envelope on innovation and creative thinking, who hold a winning streak and take on the most complex problems that bridge aconnection with the people to lead the change. We look for self-driven employees who can grow and carve out space here for themselves.”

The technology industry is undergoing a Digital wave, and our solutions leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), advanced data analytics combined with our world-class development expertise to drive measurable results faster. Our organization’s motto is to keep the customer’s demands at the centre of it and deliver high-standard solutions to meet the demands.” he added.

With the emergence and growth of technology, Visionet believes that disruptive technologies like AR and VR will continue to be used by the brands to communicate better with their customers. The company will focus on developing evolved products and new-age services with the brand’s suite of solutions will help companies engage meaningfully with their stakeholders. Over the next year, Visionet India plans to expand in the areas of enterprise mobility, retail technology, enterprise software development, and independent testing services.