Visionet India launched ‘Field Catalyst’- Unified platform to engage Field Mobility

Visionet India, premier technology solutions and business process Management Company have launched Field Catalyst- A single platform to engage all business stakeholders by automating field programs & deriving insights to ensure alignment of field activities with business priorities in the Manufacturing and distribution business be it Field Sales ecosystem, business managers & distributors, or retailers.

The current scenario has forced most of the manufacturing and distributor companies to think about how to manage their field force ecosystems effectively and the marketing spends they are making on-field activities are in line with business priorities or not.

At Visionet, our SMEs ascertained that in a post-covid world, all companies will look for a solution that is viable in terms of engagement and gives better visibility on business activities aligned to business priorities. People will keep working from remote places, the distribution universe is too diverse to be physically reached out by all the business stakeholders, but the FOS deployed in each corner could be managed as per business demands on day to day basis. Similarly, field activities could be planned and monitored at a single window in tune to business, yielding better results for the organization. In response, we came up with a solution called Field Catalyst.

Field catalyst is a one-stop solution for improvised field force automation, field ecosystem collaborators (a collaboration between field force, retailers, distributors, and end-users) & field insights, and analytics.

Features which set Field catalyst apart are-

· Real-time monitoring- Enhanced productivity

· Ecosystem alignment- Distributors, retailers & sales officers on one platform

· Data analytics- Offline data collection negating the data loss

· Attendance monitoring- Geotagged, timestamped selfie based attendance.

· On the go approval- on the go leave and expense approvals

· Pro-active management alerts- Better governance and real-time business decisions

On the launch of Field Catalyst, Mr. Alok Bansal, MD & Country head Visionet India, said “We came across many use cases where people were looking for a one-stop solution to managing field force, getting insights for business decisions, and deciding for business activities in line with business priorities and we came up with the idea of “Field catalyst”- which is a complete package for all these problems. It is ready to use, reliable as it is tested thoroughly at multiple stages, and could be customized as per client need.”

“The solution is created in a way that it could be used on all platforms, it is usable on mobile, web, and integration to any CRM is very easy to implement.”