Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and Waveny LifeCare Network Announce Proposed Affiliation

New Canaan, CT: The Boards of Directors of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County (VNHFC) and Waveny LifeCare Network (WLN) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an exclusive letter of intent to combine home care and hospice operations to better serve patients in Fairfield County and beyond. The organizations intend to enter into a formal Affiliation Agreement by year end 2020, subject to final due diligence, regulatory approvals and final board approvals. The parties propose for VNHFC to initially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of WLN, but plan to explore the opportunity of formally merging operations with WLN’s affiliate, Waveny Home Healthcare, at a later date. The transaction is subject to review and approval by several governmental agencies, including Connecticut’s Department of Public Health, and separate approvals will be sought if the parties determine to formally merge.

Now based in Wilton, Connecticut, VNHFC was founded over 100 years ago and grew to become one of the most enduring home and hospice care organizations in the state. WLN, founded 45 years ago in New Canaan, has grown into a full continuum of care service provider in post-acute care, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, home care and retirement living. VNHFC would expand Waveny LifeCare Network’s continuum of services in home healthcare, and would add hospice care, school nursing programs, public health nursing, and New Canaan’s Locust Avenue thrift shop.

Both organizations share a common commitment to provide compassionate, high-quality, clinical excellence through services and resources that meet and exceed the needs of residents throughout Fairfield County and to enhance their health, well-being, independence, and dignity in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.

These two independent non-profit organizations’ strategic goals led each to identify mission-driven synergies. They are taking this step to ensure their stakeholders that they will continue to deliver the highest healthcare value to their communities, enrich the client experience while enhancing the scope of services provided. A focus on the quality of care and clinical excellence will assure a bright and successful future.

The combination of VNHFC and WLN brings together a complementary set of services filling in gaps in resources with little overlap in the services that both organizations provide. “We believe that, combined, the two organizations will better meet the growing healthcare needs and preferences for residents throughout Fairfield County,” said Kathleen A. Corbet, Chairman of Waveny LifeCare Network. “We are delighted to be moving forward to bring together two of the best-known organizations for compassionate excellence in healthcare services in Fairfield County.”

The President and CEO of Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield, Sharon Bradley, RN, DNP, MSN, will continue to serve as the Administrator of VNHFC until any merger plans have been finalized and will join the WLN Board, as will other members of the current VNHFC Board. Russell R. Barksdale, Jr., MPA/MHA, FACHE will continue to serve as President and CEO of Waveny LifeCare Network, the parent company, and all of its divisions and subsidiaries.

About Waveny LifeCare Network

Waveny LifeCare Network is a nonprofit organization that provides a comprehensive continuum of healthcare to serve the changing needs of older adults from all areas. Waveny offers independent living at The Inn, memory/dementia assisted living and respite care at The Village, and skilled nursing, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation Services at Waveny Care Center. It also includes the Brown Geriatric Evaluation Clinic, and an array of community-based services through Waveny Home Healthcare. For more information, call 203.594.5200 or visit www.waveny.org.

About Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is a non-profit agency that provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, physical rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice care for adults and children in the heart of Fairfield County. For more information, call 203.762.8958 or visit www.visitingnurse.net.