Vistara Expands Bilateral Codeshare With Lufthansa, Enhances International Connectivity

Mumbai, 16 June 2023: Vistara, India’s leading full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines has expanded its codeshare partnership with Lufthansa, one of Europe’s premier airlines, enabling enhanced connectivity to Vistara customers while travelling across Europe. As a result of this agreement, the 12 key destinations that get included in Vistara’s network are Amsterdam (AMS), Stockholm (ARN), Berlin (BER), Budapest (BUD), Copenhagen (CPH), Rome (FCO), Hamburg (HAM), Helsinki (HEL), Lisbon (LIS), Munich (MUC), Oslo (OSL), Prague (PRG). The bilateral codeshare agreement between Vistara and Lufthansa enables both airlines to market and sell flights on each other’s networks, which will offer convenient travel options to customers.

Vistara and Lufthansa had entered into a unilateral codeshare agreement, back in 2019, enabling Lufthansa to add its designator code (LH) to Vistara flights to 18 destinations in India.

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Lufthansa, one of the world’s leading airlines. This is a testament to our continued commitment of offering enhanced connectivity, world-class service, and a wide range of options to our customers. This enables our customers to conveniently book their itineraries and seamlessly travel across various parts of Europe on the joint network of Vistara and Lufthansa.” Jeffrey James, Head of Communications APAC & Chief Spokesperson, Lufthansa Group, said, “We take pride in our relationships, and in India our partnership with Vistara embodies our strong commitment to the country. As the third largest aviation market globally, India remains a key focus for our Group and we are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Vistara, offering Indian travelers more choices, more options, and more connectivity between Europe and the subcontinent.”

Vistara has consistently focused on expanding its international reach and delivering exceptional service to its customers. The expansion of the codeshare partnership with Lufthansa is a strategic move that aligns with Vistara’s growth strategy and its goal of connecting India to key global destinations. With this bilateral codeshare agreement, Vistara continues to establish itself as a leading player, in the Indian aviation industry, known for its commitment to service excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.