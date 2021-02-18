Vitamin C drink Mirakle now available in Sugarfree variant…

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Mirakle Immunity booster supplement drink, by ABT groupis now available in a Sugar-free variant. .This mango flavoured drink is a preventive supplement that can be consumed to boost one’s immunity, and comes in a Tetra Pack. Approved by the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ).

Mirakle, a drink infused with 1000mg of Vitamin C, was launched in the market during the beginning of pandemic. The juice pack is available for INR 50 with Sugar and INR 60 for Sugar free all over Tamil Nadu at offline retail stores and on online platformswww.Mirakle.life&www.Healthkart.com for rest of the consumers in India.

Vitamin C is known for its properties to enhance one’s immunity and fight various viruses. Mirakle has the highest density of Vitamin C of any product available at present as Nano-particles are delivered in a liposomal method. Elements such as Lysine and Proline buffered with 3000 mg of Phospholipids in a Liposomal form, is used to its full efficiency to help contain this global crisis.

Through this drink, the body will be enhanced with enough tools to handle any infection either viral or bacterial; it will aid in managing toxins in one’s body and other associated diseases. The product is positioned today not aimed at any particular malady; it is an immunity enhancer to help the body to cope with any external or internal threat.

The Liposomes in the drink is four-times more effective than an average IV drip and 20 times more effective than oral Vitamin C capsules. The absorption rate of nutrients in Mirakle is 98%. Mirakle reaches the Mitochondria- that powerhouse of our cells and strengthens it.