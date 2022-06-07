Vitesco Technologies relies on Infineon for silicon carbide power semiconductors

Hyderabad, June 7, 2022. Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, has signed a cooperation agreement with Infineon Technologies AG. Infineon is the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer for automotive electronics and a leading global supplier of power semiconductors made of the innovative material silicon carbide (SiC). Silicon carbide plays a key role in increasing the efficiency of high-voltage power electronics in the drive systems of electrified vehicles. Vitesco Technologies uses SiC components, for example, in very compact high-voltage inverters that control electric drive motors.

As one of the pioneers in electromobility, Vitesco Technologies is already using SiC components in the current generation of electronics, where they enable small sizes with high efficiency.

“Partnering-up with leading semiconductor manufacturers is important for us to master dynamic growth,” said Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies. “We have been collaborating with Infineon on silicon for a long time. We are now expanding this with SiC power semiconductors. Jointly refining chips specifically for our applications, in the area of electromobility, will lead to highly attractive solutions. This is another important step forward into the future of electrification.”

“In silicon carbide, Infineon is a technological and quality leader,” said Dr. Stephan Zizala, head of the Automotive High Power business unit at Infineon Technologies. “Our second silicon carbide generation enables us to develop even more compact and efficient of manufacturing capacities, we are well positioned for the accelerated growth of the SiC market.”

Efficiency is everything

SiC power semiconductors are a new trend in electronics with voltage layers for electrified drives up to 800-volt system voltage. Compared to conventional semiconductors made of silicon, SiC offers an efficiency advantage, especially at a battery voltage of 800-volt, which subsequently then affects the range of an electric vehicle. “Range is a key performance characteristic in battery

electric driving, higher efficiency power semiconductors such as SiC will therefore be increasingly used in the future,” highlighted Thomas Stierle, member of the executive board and head of the Electrification Technology business unit at Vitesco Technologies.

For Vitesco Technologies, this is the second partnership in SiC devices. “We have had an excellent experience with the partnership already underway and have industrialized initial applications,” said Stierle. In view of the strong order intake for electric drives, for example, for very compact axle drives, the broad supply base is a strategically important course setting and ensures long-term success.