VitrA Bathrooms Introduces Water Jewels Washbasins – A Harmonious Blend of Colour and Form for your Bathroom

VitrA Bathrooms, a leading brand in premium bathroom fittings and sanitaryware brand, is delighted to reveal their latest collaboration with the world-renowned designer Matteo Thun, unveiling the Water Jewels washbasins collection. Meticulously crafted by Matteo Thun’s renowned Milan-based studio, celebrated for its visionary creations and multi-award-winning designs, this exquisite collection is a captivating fusion of alluring colours and mesmerizing shapes that redefine the epitome of bathroom luxury.

VitrA Water Jewels is the epitome of luxury, with unparalleled quality and stunning aesthetics. Its soft, elegant lines and sophisticated style perfectly complement the world’s most prestigious households. It offers a truly exceptional experience for those with a taste for the exotic. The inclusion of metallic finish basins, exudes a sense of drama and endless originality that is sure to appeal to discerning homeowners.

The VitrA Water Jewels washbasins collection is a celebration of colours that reflect the essence of elegance and sophistication. The washbasins come in a palette of enchanting hues including pure white, sleek black, rich copper, opulent gold, and lustrous platinum. Each colour is carefully curated to evoke a sense of refined beauty and timeless luxury, allowing homeowners to customize their bathroom spaces with unparalleled style and grace.

In addition to their stunning colours, the VitrA Water Jewels washbasins collection boasts a range of shapes that are a true works of art. The Water Jewels washbasins are not just visually stunning but also built to last. Made from high-quality materials, these washbasins are not only durable but also easy to clean and maintain, ensuring they remain in pristine condition for years to come. With their seamless blend of beauty and functionality, the VitrA Water Jewels washbasins elevate the bathroom experience to new heights, making them a true indulgence for discerning homeowners who appreciate the finer things in life.