VitrA Delhi Experience Centre Open and Safe

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey reopens its Experience centre in Delhi, India which is located at A-288, Defense Colony, Ground Floor, New Delhi. Customers are welcome to visit our VitrA Delhi Experience centre from Monday to Friday from 10.30 a.m to 3.00 p.m with a prior appointment.

Mr Serhan Ates Yagiz, Country Manager, VitrA, says “As a Luxury Bathroom brand, safety is very important to us, we are cautious and care for the health of our consumers. And hence VitrA ensures regular sanitization and has strict safety measures in place.”

The VitrA products on display are a sheer visual treat offering a variety of bathroom solutions of internationally acclaimed standards that have inspired architects and interior designers across the world. The premium bathroom brand reopens with its latest offerings of bathroom solutions like Outline, VCare, Sento, Istanbul, Metropole, Water Jewels, T4, and Memoria collections. VitrA Delhi experience Centre showcases innovative designs and technology from the finest international designers Ross Lovegrove, Terri Pecora, Christophe Pillet, NOA and many more. The range of products by VitrA, are technologically advanced yet stylish.

With health and hygiene at the forefront of everyone’s mind, VitrA underlines the importance of hygiene, with user-friendly cleaning solutions. VitrA Hygiene is a unique glazing process developed by VitrA to prevent germ proliferation in the moist bathroom environment. From washbasins to WC pans, bidets or urinals, sanitary ware produced with VitrA Hygiene technology offers superior hygiene to users throughout the products’ lifetime. VitrA Rimless WC’s offer effortless cleaning and innovative, hygienic design. VitrA’s rimless WC pan eliminates the areas where germs gather and multiple, giving a superior level of hygiene. VitrA Fresh WC pan features an integral tank that dispenses detergent with every flush, helping to clean the pan thoroughly and protect the build-up of bacteria. VitrA Fresh is available in the Metropole, Nest and D-light WC’s. The most exclusive and advanced products from VitrA have been displayed here at the experience centre so that the customers are ensured that they can find product excellence which leads to a global level.

We are committed to safety for all and have taken effective steps to ensure customer safety. At VitrA, all the products are well sanitized and cleaned daily at the experience centre. VitrA is the only brand in global markets offering every component of the bathroom. Hence, it is a go-to place to create your perfect bathroom, come explore at the VitrA Experience Centre.