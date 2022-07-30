VitrA Unveils V-Care Prime…

VitrA, a leading bathroom brand, introduces V-Care Prime, the latest addition to its range of shower toilets. Designed by Arik Levy in collaboration with VitrA’s Design Studio and the Innovation team, this new shower toilet WC combines the functionality of a standard WC with the personal cleaning properties of a bidet and integrates the latest bathroom technology. The elegantly designed new shower toilet provides a modern, refreshing and hygienic washroom experience.

V-Care Prime is sleek and compact and enhances your toilet experience with technology, including remote control and a mobile app. The design is almost identical to that of a standard VitrA WC, but the intelligent features, such as the night light will elevate the design to a more sophisticated level. The LED night light is automatically activated when ambient light drops below a certain level. The V-Care app enables the user to adjust this feature as well.

What sets the V-Care Prime apart from other shower WCs is the option for a hands-free control through the remote control and the app, which allow users to tailor their bathroom experience to their individual needs and it keeps your personalized settings for V-Care in the app. This option is an excellent feature to help minimize the risk of cross-contamination, either within the home or in public restrooms.

The additional adjustable features include the temperature, pressure and direction of the water flow and there are also several different personal drying modes. The heated seat has been ergonomically designed to offer additional comfort. It offers temperature control and an automatic open and close function to reduce contact.

All V-Care products are fitted with a Rim-ex bowl, which is 95% more hygienic than standard alternatives. This feature eliminates the ducts inside the bowl, offering effortless cleaning. The stainless-steel nozzle also has hygienic properties and automatically cleans itself before and after each use. It also has a feature to help easily remove the build-up of limescale.

V-Care Prime also includes a child mode that can be activated by parents through the V-Care app to adjust the water flow and pressure. The integrated bidet nozzle is also specially designed for female hygiene.

The combination of the advanced bidet features within a standard WC results in a stylish space-saving solution – this is particularly useful for smaller washrooms or cloakroom bathrooms. V-Care Prime also offers three different modes: standby, energy-saving and normal.

An essential element in the VitrA bathroom appliances ecosystem is the V-Care Smart Panel is an easy-to-clean and durable glass panel in glossy black. Equipped with smart sensors, functions and specialized algorithms, it cares about you and the environment. The V-Care Smart Panel’s integrated sensors provide a touch-free control option for the Auto Flush feature and supply the optimum volume of water with each flush.

VitrA V-Care Smart Panel and V-Care Smart Toilet Prime both won Good Design Awards in 2021, an award program in its 71st year of recognizing design excellence. With this new introduction, V-Care Prime not only offers improved hygiene but also increased comfort, innovative design, durability and adds an aesthetic appeal to your bathroom.