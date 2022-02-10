VitrA wins four new Good Design Awards

VitrA received four new awards at the Good Design Awards 2021, an award program in its 71st year of recognizing design excellence.

VitrA was a four-time winner at Good Design Awards 2021, organised jointly by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. Established in 1950, Good Design is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious design competitions. With these awards, VitrA now has 44 Good Design Awards.

VitrA’s winning designs were the ArchiPlan bathroom collection and Atelier 01 tile series created by the VitrA Design Team and VitrA V-Care Smart Panel and V-Care Smart Toilet Prime by Arik Levy.

Website: http://www.vitra-india.com/