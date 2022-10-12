Vitra’s Latest Addition to Their Global Flagship Showrooms – Vitra Bathrooms Mumbai!

After the grand opening of VitrA London and Dubai flagship showrooms, VitrA Bathrooms has strengthened its retail presence in the Indian market with the opening of its showroom in Mumbai. Eczacıbaşı Building Products CEO Mr. Ozgen Ozkan and Customer Experience Director Mr. Mert Karasu graced the opening with their presence.

The 5500 sq. ft. space is far more than just a bathroom experience center, located in the heart of the western suburb. It is a creative hub and an ideas space for architects, designers and thinkers, with dedicated areas for product specifications and events. VitrA Bathrooms Mumbai Showroom has features adapted to the new challenges of its clientele; a rendezvous of design inspiration, specification support and exhibition space all in one. The showroom features designer bathroom collections including award-winning collaborations with world-renowned designers such as Ross Lovegrove, Terri Pecora, Claudio Bellini and Arik Levy.

Speaking at the launch of the showroom, Mr. Ozgen Ozkan, Eczacıbaşı Building Products CEO said, “In the last year after opening VitrA London and Dubai flagship showrooms, we are now opening our flagship showroom in Mumbai. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to all our India team members, who worked hard during the pandemic to create this showroom, and congratulations to our distributors and channel partners who helped us make it possible.”

VitrA Bathrooms Mumbai showroom has a dedicated specification space with displays showcasing a wide range; from staple bathroom products, working displays of faucets, bathroom furniture, shower systems, basins, toilets and shower toilets. With a strong understanding of aesthetics and functionality, they provide the most beautiful and diverse bathroom interior design services, whether it is a traditional, theme-based, or modern bathroom interior that suits today’s discerning lifestyle.

Commenting on the launch of the new showroom, Mr. Serhan Ateş Yağız, Country Manager, VitrA Bathrooms India said, “We aim at bringing our internationally acclaimed and innovative bathroom culture to Mumbai. The showroom will not only be a retail space, but also a dedicated hub for our customers to connect with the brand and develop a stronger relationship. VitrA has been investing in India to build its office and dealer network. We are confident that this new showroom will add unprecedented value in establishing the company strongly in India.” With the new showroom, VitrA aims to increase brand interaction with top architects and professionals who influence and make the final decision.

VitrA’s main focus will be in investing and expanding the retail channel, giving VitrA’s channel partners greater profitability. Focus on customer delight will increase with world-class display spaces in India. The brand will also continue to use its robust distribution model to empower distributors of key markets. In addition, VitrA will identify and focus on key cities with brand awareness to reach out to its discerning and elite population.

VitrA Bathrooms Mumbai showroom is a delight to visit and customers can opt for a guided tour during the week between Mondays to Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm.

VitrA Showroom website: https://www.vitra-india.com/explore/mumbai-showroom/

VitrA Bathrooms Mumbai Showroom – Vikas Center, F-001, F-002, F-003, 1st Floor 106, SV Rd, Santacruz West, Mumbai-400054