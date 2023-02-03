Vivanta Surajkund-NCR Millet Showcase at Surajkund Craft Mela 2023

Bringing in an unforgettable experience of the quintessential Indian millet intertwined with the innovation of tasteful dining, Vivanta Surajkund-NCR presents a culinary journey woven with the values of social responsibility at the Surajkund Craft Mela 2023. Celebrate the International Year of the Millet 2023 as you indulge in gastronomic storytelling of the superfood by Chef Prashant Banerjee.

Taste a blend of the traditional and the contemporary with an exquisite menu featuring flavours innovatively crafted with millet – Greek Sorghum & Vegetable Bowl, Mixed Millet Bhel Puri, Pulled Chicken & Millet Wrap, Foxtail Crusted Fillet of Sole, Wok Tossed Kodo Millet with Bok Choy, and Sorghum & Walnut Brownie.

Date: 3rd to 18th February, 2023

Place: Surajkund Craft Mela, Faridabad