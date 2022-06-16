Vivifi strengthens expansion plan through hiring and adopting a hybrid model

The company aims to hire 1000 employees in 2022 and would be operating on a hybrid model throughout the year

India, June 16th, 2022: Vivifi India Finance Pvt. Ltd., one of the country’s leading fintech NBFC, aims to amplify its workforce with the hiring of 1000 new team members across various streams in FY 2022. The organization is also looking to expand its geographical territories to newer locations, including in tier 2 and 3 cities, in various states, pan-India, with the Head Quarter continuing to be in Hyderabad.

Vivifi follows an open work culture and is in the process of implementing a balanced hybrid model throughout the year, going forward.Vivifi debuted its hybrid model during the pandemic for the safety of its employees, which witnessed many employees working remotely, yet in collaboration. While a majority of teams would be working remotely, some teams would still be required to operate exclusively from the office, as regulated by RBI for all registered NBFCs.

Speaking on the vision for expansion, Anil Pinapala, Founder and CEO, Vivifi India Finance Pvt. Ltd., said, “Vivifi has drawn up its growth playbook and hiring plans and adopting a hybrid model are at the helm of it. Our current employee strength is 200 which we plan to increase by manifolds to 1000 this financial year. Vivifi is committed to providing access to formal credit and a digital credit card experience for the 400 million Indians who have been outside the umbrella of organized finance in India. The hiring- which will be across Technology, Product, Marketing, Data Science, Customer Experience, Credit Risk, Transaction Processing- and the new working model are in alignment to achieve this vision. We will also expand our physical offices to ensure greater access to the underserved and unserved beyond metro cities.”

VIvifi offers a true revolving line of credit which gives the customer the independence to use their credit anywhere in India round the clock, as well as, enjoy the flexibility to decide their repayment terms. In order to promote digital financial inclusion at the grass root level, Vivifi is reimagining making payments as the perfect, frictionless solution to suit the new-age consumers.

Commenting on the hiring, Srinath Kompella, COO, Vivifi India Finance Pvt. Ltd., said, “Vivifi is building a robust team of highly abled human resources to drive operations and processes, in-house. We are keen to on-board smart, self-driven, and fresh talent that can drive high productivity and quality deliverables for the organization. We strongly believe that go-getters with strong communication and leadership skills can take our organization to the next league.”

Vivifi India Finance has been leveraging technology, global standard payment infrastructure, and building an ecosystem in India to offer credit and introduce innovative credit products to the people since its inception in 2017. Co-founded by Anil Pinapala and Srinath Kompella, Vivifi is dedicated to accelerating growth through the expansion mode. Vivifi’s objective is to expand access to formal credit in India for the unserved and underserved Indians overcoming the barriers of 4Ls; Language, Literacy, Location and Lending History.