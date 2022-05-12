vivo announces its partnership as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

May 12, India- vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, announced its partnership with the most prominent international football tournament, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, as the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone.

Aligned with the brand’s pursuit to deliver excellence, vivo aspires to connect fans around the world with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Through this partnership, vivo will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022™, including the emblem, official brand identities, and run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans globally.

Expressing excitement on the partnership, Yogendra Sriramula, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “This collaboration with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is a defining moment for vivo. Football, termed as the ‘Beautiful Game’ has the power to bring joy to billions around the world and bring them together regardless of their age, race, gender, culture, or nationality. Indeed, it has a truly global reach, and has the ability to influence and inspire billions across the globe, making the iconic FIFA World Cup™ an ideal stage for vivo, as we expand our presence across more than 60 countries and regions across the globe. This partnership reflects our inherent value of promoting sports that help inspire joy among millions and provide a unique experience for consumers worldwide.”

The FIFA World Cup™ is one of the most prestigious sports tournaments across the globe, which began in 1930. It has since created a special place in the hearts of football fans globally. This year, the tournament will take place in Qatar, beginning on 21st November 2022.