Vivo continues to lead offline smartphone sales in top 50 Indian cities- PredictiVu 2021 Q3 Report

New Delhi, November 11, 2021: PredictiVu, India’s leading analytics firm, today unveiling their MBO Smartphone India Overview Q3 Report 2021 data, revealed that changes in consumer behavior has been witnessed due to the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions. According to the survey, India’s smartphones market in top 50 cities observed an upsurge of 17% & 21% in sales volume and value in Q3,’21 compared to Q2,’21, which shows resilience to grow and evolve post pandemic. The report, based on an analysis of data collected from around 5K MBO retailers from the top 50 cities in India and integrated into their AI powered visualization tool – DMO, reflects interesting insights and trends on the brands that offline MBO retailers need to adopt to maximize their growth potential in the pandemic.

PredictiVu Insights | MBOs: Smartphone Brands Performance by Value and Volume Share by Volume Share by Value Q3, ‘21 Ø Vivo (28%) topped Ø Oppo ranked 2nd with 21% share Ø Xiaomi (18%) came 3rd and Realme (12%) claimed 4th spot Q3, ‘21 Ø Vivo (31%) topped. Ø Oppo (23%) and Xiaomi (16%) took 2nd & 3rd spot respectively. Ø Samsung (11%) and Realme (10%) took 4rd and 5th spots respectively.

PredictiVu Insights | MBOs: Indian Zone Performance by Value and Volume Share by Volume Share by Value Q3, ‘21 Ø West India topped with 33% Ø North India ranked 2nd with 31% Ø East India had the lowest share by volume Q3, ‘21 Ø West India topped with 34% Ø North India ranked 2nd with 31% Ø South India reduced to 23% Ø East India had the lowest share by value

Unveiling the report, Kunal Sarkar, Vice President, PredictiVu, said, “Demand for offline retail smartphones continued to be strong in the ensuing quarter. It’s interesting to note that within the top 50 cities, smartphone brands witnessed an upsurge of 17% and 21% in sales volume and value in Q3 as compared to Q2 despite challenges like chip shortages, supply constraints. Apart from this, the ease of the COVID-19 related restrictions led to an upturn in-store sales owing to the higher trade-ins, discounts and aggressive promotions that enhanced device affordability as well as the improved consumer demand. Consequently, the offline retail outlets will remain an integral part of the marketing strategy that helps in developing deeper connections, building brand positioning and hyper-personalizing consumer experience. Am happy to unveil PredictiVu’s MBO Smartphone India Overview Report: Jul-Sep 2021 ahead of the festive season so that retailers can analyze consumer behavior and thus can elevate efficiency to attain the marketing goals in a post pandemic world in a phased manner”.

Rajesh Kurup, Strategic Advisory Board, PredictiVu said, “Embedding near real time analytics to arrive at faster, accurate insights is imperative for marketers to derive the right media mix, target segmented customers and micro-segment markets in real-time to map the entire consumer journey. PredictiVu’s quarterly insights are great for marketers looking to up their games. Marketers must understand that even though the outlook for Q4 looks positive, the increase in sales from online players attributing to the big festival discounts as well as shortage of semi-conductors might hamper the growth rate.”