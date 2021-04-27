vivo India donates INR 2 Crores to address Oxygen shortage in the country

New Delhi: In response to the devastating health crisis that the country is facing presently,

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand today, announces donation worth INR 2 crores to aid COVID19 relief efforts and help acquire Oxygen concentrators. As the country navigates through these unprecedented times caused by COVID-19, vivo India wants to do its bit in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Reiterating the brand’s consistent commitment to India and its people, Nipun Marya, Director, Brand

Strategy, vivo India, said, “We are all in this together, and we must fight as a unit to defeat COVID-19.

vivo is committed to providing support to the communities in these testing times. This small contribution will

help save many lives. We must show tremendous resolve in responding to these unprecedented times.”

As a responsible corporate, vivo has remained steadfast in its commitment to support government’s efforts

to fight the pandemic. In 2020, vivo had donated over 9 lakh masks, 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 liters of

sanitizer to the state and central government agencies.