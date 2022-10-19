vivo launches a warm Diwali campaign encouraging the festive celebrations Together with Joy

India, October 2022: With the festival of sparkle around the corner, vivo – the global innovative smartphone brand – has launched its all-new heart-warming Diwali campaign, ‘TogetherWithJoy’. Conceptualised by FCB India, this digital creative campaign focuses on the festive season, celebrates togetherness and encourages viewers to make moments joyful and brighter together.

The campaign conveys the message about the celebration of togetherness during the festival. It instils the thought that the absolute joy of a festival comes through only when a family celebrates it #TogetherWithJoy. The campaign is vivo’s endeavour to strengthen bonds and create a world of joy through superior yet simplified products and experiences. It is a sweet reminder that festivals are nothing but a chance to celebrate quality family time with your family. And wherever our loved ones can get together, that becomes the home of celebrations.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Yogendra Sriramula, Head, Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “People are getting ready to celebrate Diwali with full zeal and excitement after two years of soft celebrations in which people were forced to spend festivals away from their families. Diwali is a festive time for people to gather and bond with their family, friends, and loved ones. However, with the zillions of things we juggle in daily life, misunderstandings and friction do occur in relationships.

vivo, on the other hand, hopes that by communicating our feelings and emotions through today’s preferred medium – images and videos – we can build bridges and strengthen these bonds. With this campaign, we hope to celebrate the true spirit of the holiday with consumers as they share the joy of family togetherness.”