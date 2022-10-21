vivo opens the largest flagship store in India in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Karnataka — October 21st, 2022: vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its largest flagship Experience Centre in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka. This is part of vivo’s plan to take the total number of exclusive stores to around 650 by the end of 2022.

The new 5000-square-foot flagship store has dedicated product experience zones on the ground floor and a premium service centre on the first floor.

The Flagship store will provide a one-of-a-kind retail experience for customers in Bengaluru to meaningfully experience product features. This new store features a world-class design and a dedicated consumer activity zone where regular vivo Fan Club activities will be held and the brand will try to connect with buyers effectively. Customers can visit and experience vivo products and accessories under the same roof. It also houses a dedicated gaming zone allowing smartphone enthusiasts to engage with vivo products and experience cutting-edge technology in an immersive environment.

Product Experience Zone: The entire range of vivo products will be displayed in this zone and will complement the overall store atmosphere.

Accessory and IoT zone: The entire range of vivo accessories will be displayed in this zone to complement the vivo phone buying experience.

Service Center: A dedicated service zone where any vivo buyer can walk in and avail of any repair or breakdown-related services

Gaming experience zone: In this zone, consumers will get a chance to experience the Ultra Game Mode, wherein users can customize and tweak the settings of each game to improve their overall gaming experience and save battery life. These include the ability to selectively block calls, hide notifications, and more.

Consumer activity and photo zone: in this zone, consumers will get a chance to learn versatile ways of smartphone photography, they will get to connect directly with vivo management, and experience different USPs of the brand.

Customers can also enjoy up to Rs. 8000 cash back on selected brand credit cards, debit cards and EMI on all phones till Diwali. Also, there are 100+ lucky draws to be won where V25 Pro, V25, and silver coins will be distributed.

The vivo flagship store is conveniently located at 484, Ground & First Floor, Signature Square, Chinmaya Mission Hospital Rd, Circle, near KFC, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038