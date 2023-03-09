Vivriti Asset Management allocates INR 500 million of debt to SaaS Fintech platform Zaggle

Mumbai, March 09, 2023: Vivriti Asset Management (“VAM”), a fixed-income Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) platform, invested ₹ 500 million in the rated maiden debenture issuance by Zaggle – a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base (Source: Frost & Sullivan Report).

The investment made through the purchase of debentures via VAM’s performing credit fund will amortize over the next 40 months, paying interest quarterly.

VAM is a sector-agnostic performing credit focussed asset manager that provides debt capital to mid-sized operating companies with proven business models and operating cashflows but lacks access to mainstream debt markets. It provides tailored debt in the range of ₹500-1000 million for a period of 2 to 5 years typically, for end-users across capacity expansion, asset acquisition, product development, working capital, and refinancing debt. VAM has raised commitments of over INR 22,000 million across seven funds and aims to hit INR 70,000 million of assets under management (AUM) by March 2025.

The proceeds from the investment will be utilized in growing Zaggle’s products such as the newly launched accounts payable platform by Zaggle: “Zoyer”. Zoyer is an integrated data-driven, SaaS-based business spend management platform with embedded automated finance capabilities in core invoice-to-pay workflows. Along with utilization towards the new products, the proceeds of the [debentures] shall also be used for working capital and business growth.

Mr. Mohamed Irfan, Fund Manager at VAM, said: “In successful tech companies, there is usually a small window between product development and its J-curve scale up where debt usually provides a good risk/reward opportunity. VAM values business profitability, strong management, cash generation ability and sector tailwinds while investing – and Zaggle scores well on these. We are glad to partner in the firm’s growth through our investment in the company’s maiden, rated bond issuance.”

With a diversified product portfolio of SaaS-based fintech products, the company catered to 1,896 customers with 1,982,405 users on its platform, as of June 30, 2022. Zaggle has tied up with banks such as NSDL Payments Bank, Yes Bank, and IndusInd Bank for the issuance of co-branded prepaid cards.