Vizag Tech Summit 2023, 16-17 February to be held in 11 Global Cities, announces Rs 3000 Crore Projected Investments

In the pic: left to right- Mr. Andrew Edlefsen, Principal Commercial Officer, U.S. Consulate, Hyderabad, Dr. Srinubabu CEO-Managing Director, Pulsus Group, Mr. Jonathan M. Heimer, Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs, United States Embassy, New Delhi

Vizag Tech Summit Highlights

100 Crore Impact Fund

Rs 3000 Crore Projected Investments (Rs 1000 Crore Assured Investments)

10+ Road Shows, 100+ Tech Companies, Health Tech Investments

To focus on Job Creation & Talent Promotion

The Vizag Tech Summit 2023 will be held on February 16th and 17th, 2023 which will also feature investor road shows in 11 major global cities including in Europe and the Middle East. The event will feature many global communities of innovators, thought leaders, and influencers in Visakhapatnam including creation of a 100 Crore impact fund. The event is an initiative of Government of Andhrapradesh, Indo American Chamber of Commerce, and supported by Pulsus Group which carries the experience of conducting 3000 annual global events. The announcement and the poster launch of the summit happened in Hyderabad today amidst the dignitaries.

The attendees from major countries will get to meet, share knowledge with some of the biggest global networks, debate the latest trends, and showcase future tech, through live virtual and physical event platforms.

“With over 25 speakers across three sessions, we anticipate Vizag Tech Summit 2023 to attract a wide range of decision-makers (1000+) from India and around the world, providing an effective platform for both established and emerging tech companies to accelerate growth. We anticipate projects worth Rs. 3000 Crore to be signed during the event, of which Rs 1000 Cr are in the advanced stage of closure” said Dr. Srinubabu, CEO and Managing Director of Pulsus Group, which is the lead organiser of the summit.

The Vizag Tech Summit 2023 poster was launched by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Heimer, Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs, United States Embassy, New Delhi, and Srinubabu Gedela, CEO & Managing Director of Pulsus Group.

Dr. Srinubabu added “We wanted to bring insight into future trends and bring together the finest global minds together. The Vizag Tech summit is curated to provide valuable insights from industry leaders, get face time with manufacturers, and key decision makers, and experience innovative new technologies. The event is sponsored by independent manufacturers’ representations from key regions, these summits will also offer a personal experience for quality connections in a local setting.”

Kiran Kumar Reddy, group CEO, APEITA, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said, “Vizag Tech Summit is becoming the platform for investors”.

The Vizag Tech Summit 2023 will feature investor summits in multiple locations around the world. The summit which begins today with an investor roadshow, startup meet-ups, and CEO conclaves will be held in multiple locations around the world and will conclude as the mega event on February 16 and 17, 2023, in Visakhapatnam.

Tentative global schedule of Investor Road Shows, CEO conclaves

29 November 2022, Indo-American Chamber of commerce, Hyderabad 01 December 2022, Hotel Swaosti Premium, Bhubaneswar 11 December 2022, Visakhapatnam, Event Press meet 17th December-ITC MAURYA- Delhi 21st December- ITC Gardenia- Bangalore 28th December- ITC Kohinoor- Hyderabad 07th January 2023- ITC Maratha- Mumbai 11th January 2023- ITC Chola- Chennai 28 January 2023 – Royal Society of Medicine-London 31st January 2023- WTO tower- Dubai 02,04,06, Feb 2023 major cities of Andhra Pradesh

Vizag Tech Event Poster launched was attended by several industry leaders like Srikanth Badiga, Vice chairman of Export promotion council for EOUs, SEZs, Government of India; C Narayan Rao, Chairman, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Andhra Pradesh & Telangana; CH. Rajagopal Choudary, Chairman, Devi Fisheries Ltd; Sourabh Jain, Head Aerospace and Airport City Business, GMR International Airport Ltd; M. Muralidhar, Kakinada Seaports Limited; K. Ganesh Subudhi, CFO, K Raheja IT Parks; Purnachandra Rao S, National President of Indo American Chamber of Commerce and government of Andhra Pradesh delegation Kiran Kumar Reddy, Group CEO, APEITA, General Manager APEITA Sri Sai Aravind taken part in the vent. The Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam is India’s fastest-growing digital and medically advanced technology hub and the gateway to the world.