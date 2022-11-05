VKC Pride launches KICK OFF Series footwear ahead of World Cup

Kozhikode: India’s leading PU footwear manufacturer VKC Pride has launched a new KICK-OFF series of sliders and flip-flops to celebrate World Cup Football. The KICK OFF series comes with myriad colour combinations and is designed in the theme of team attire of various countries playing in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The new product was launched by VKC Group Chairman VKC Mammad Koya. Hasan Haji, AKFDA Treasurer, received the first batch.

Football fans can choose their favourite team-matching sliders or flip-flops from VKC dealers across the country. The company has also kept its promise of honest pricing for this product lineup. The KICK OFF series of sliders and flip-flops are available at an affordable price, ranging from Rs 289 to Rs 339.

“The VKC Pride KICK OFF Series of footwear with unique graphics was born out of the idea of introducing new products for sports enthusiasts in this world cup season. With this VKC joins the celebration of football fans,” said VKC Razak, Managing Director of VKC Group.

“KICK OFF series footwear is designed and curated for football lovers in colours that match their favourite teams. Notably, the design has not used flags of any countries. With the celebration of sports, we are also aiming to energise the local market in this sports season with the new product range and push the ‘Shop Local’ neighbourhood business promotion campaign forward,” Mr Razak added.