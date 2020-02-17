VLCC launches an innovative and unique Gel based Bleach

VLCC, a widely recognized brand for its comprehensive portfolio of beauty and wellness products and services, announced the launch of its brand new product – VLCC Insta Glow Gel Bleach in the skincare category. It has a unique gel-based formulation to provide instant glow and sparkling brightness. With this product launch, VLCC aims to strengthen its bleach portfolio and treat consumers with yet another innovative offering from the brand.

VLCC Insta Glow Gel Bleach addresses all the major concerns that are faced by consumers while using bleach, such as burning sensation, rashes, redness and dryness. Enriched with the goodness of aloe vera and cucumber, which help soothe and hydrate the skin protecting it from burning sensation, this High Oxygen Release Formula bleaches facial hair to match the skin tone perfectly and purifies the skin from within to make it glowing, energized and youthful.

The special 3-step system (pre-bleach gel, bleach gel, and post-bleach gel) of VLCC Insta Glow Gel Bleach provides an effective and easy DIY (do-it-yourself) bleach experience. It is safe and gentle on the skin as it has no added ammonia and is paraben free.

Speaking on the launch of the new product, Ms. Vandana Luthra, Founder and Co-Chairperson, VLCC Group said, “Our Research and Development teams are constantly working on innovating new products and scientifically advanced formulations that are inspired by natural and herbal ingredients to provide effective solutions to skin and hair issues. This high-performance product is based on deep consumer insights and addresses their concerns about bleaching while not compromising on the results.”

VLCC Insta Glow Gel Bleach is available in two package sizes, 13.5 g and 40 g and is priced at INR 40 and INR 89 respectively. It can be bought from the VLCC Personal Care website (www.vlccpersonalcare.com) and leading cosmetics and general retail stores as well as modern trade retail chains across the country.