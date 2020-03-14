VMate Creators Starred in Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani’s #VMateAsliHoliBaaz Movie

VMate’s new Holi movie, #VMateAsliHoliBaaz starring India’s top YouTubers Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani, has garnered immense appreciation and love from the fans. The video revolves around a comedy faceoff between the two. Fascinatingly, a few VMate creators were also part of this video who come in their on-screen avatar bringing in their funny elements to make the video a perfect binge. The movie seized a lot of social media attraction among different platforms. Media and viewers enthusiastically talked about how a trending short video platform brought to their audience a very new and unique content.

Watching the two YouTube stars act together has definitely been an added frenzy for the viewers. Bhuvan and Ashish created magic on screen with their funny punchlines. It was absolutely delightful to watch them sharing the screen for the very first time.

However, the surprise element in the movie still remained the casting of popular VMate creators who acted along the YouTubers. DadaGiri, the 70 years old Dada from Madhya Pradesh, known for his lively and undaunted nature, entered the scene on a bike where Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani were conferring how they are inept to make a video to become the #VMateAsliHoliBaaz. Dada was seen convincing the two Youtubers BB and AC to forget all their worries and enjoy the festival of colours. He definitely stood out for his cool demeanour exactly like the way he is seen posting content around bike stunts on the VMate app.

On the other hand, With Biwi No.2’s entry, the viewers were left baffled as to who the strange looking woman could be, but with Fahad’s entry in the frame, the audience knew they were the funny couple seen posting extremely hysterical content on the VMate app. Biwi No.2’s entry at Ashish’s house dressed up as a woman, blaming him to have thrown balloons at him was yet another comical moment in the movie. Whereas, Fahad always pulling Biwi No.2’s leg, took him away claiming that he had lost his mind.

Rosy Misra, another very famous VMate creator was his true self in the movie. His passion towards fashion came across very well in movie exactly in the same manner he posts his content on the VMate in different looks and styles. His appearance and readiness to become a heroine was rightly portrayed when he said he wouldn’t settle for anything other than being Bhuvan’s girlfriend in the video.

Over the past years, VMate’s easy-to-use video editing tools, innovative campaigns like VMate Filmistan, VMate Roshan Karo India and VMate’s Sunny Ka New Year Call campaign have garnered tremendous appeal amongst Indian citizens of all ages. It has empowered them to not just express their creativity but has given them the power to own their future by becoming a steady income-generating source for them. Whether it was utilizing VR stickers of Bollywood movie sets, or celebrity jodis from VMate’s association with Nach Baliye Lakhpati campaign on the app making festive videos using VMate’s vibrant Diwali stickers or or making a creative video with Sunny Leone video call sticker.

Many of VMate’s popular video creators have become influencers earning incomes worth Rs 2 lakhs per month, purely based on their talents showcased through their short video app.