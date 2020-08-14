VMC starts Special Rank Booster Program for JEE 2020

New Delhi, 14th August 2020: Vidyamandir Classes, a name synonymous with IIT-JEE preparation offers the last opportunity to the IIT-JEE aspirants to improve scores by introducing the Rank Booster Program which is a Special Super-Condensed Program for 4 weeks which includes 2 sessions a week (weekend classes) focusing on tough problems students can expect in JEE 2020.

These 8 sessions will assist students to improve their problem-solving aptitude by 1000 tough and common questions types which students get in exams. This module will help students in a way they can attempt these questions better and solve doubts. Through this program, VMC experts will provide last-minute guidance and tips/tricks to IIT-JEE aspirants. The aim of this program is to help students to give a finishing touch through weekend sessions, so they can appear in exams with high confidence. Students also get All-India Test Series with 5 tests free with the Rank Booster Program.

On this occasion, Mr. Brij Mohan, Co-Founder, Vidyamandir Classes, said, “This course is intended for those aspirants who are not only planning to crack their IIT-JEE examination but score better. We believe these weekend sessions will definitely boost our student’s morale and they will come up with fruitful results. This program is not a replacement of the regular classes but a supplement, hence it can not make up for lack of preparations but only help improve the outcome depending on the efforts students have put in.

During the program, faculties will continuously make efforts towards boosting the aspirants to approach problems by following a special teaching method”. Students can visit the website www.vidyamandir.com or contact nearest centres for more information.