VMSIIHE invites entries for Diwali themed Culinary Competition

The festival of lights, Diwali is here again. The festival conjures up images of festivities, fireworks and most importantly an array of sweet treats.

Goa-based V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE) is organizing a culinary competition inviting students to participate and submit a recipe of their favourite Diwali sweet treat.

Submissions are invited from students of class XII from Goa as well as other states across the country.

To participate in the contest, students should submit the recipe along with a photograph of the prepared sweet as well as a short video of the preparation process.

Submissions can be sent to sebastian.breitinger@vmsiihe.edu.in on or before Friday, November 13, 2020. One can WhatsApp (9822807814) for competition rules and evaluation schemes and other further details.

Submission to be mailed to sebastian.breitinger@vmsiihe.edu.in

Date: On or before Friday, November 13, 2020

Eligibility to compete: Class XII students from Goa as well as other states in India