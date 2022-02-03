VMSIIHE to host an online session with- Hospitality Industry leader Ranju Alex in Conversation with Industry and Education Stakeholders

Panaji, February 2022: V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE), Raia-Goa, is hosting an online knowledge session with Ranju Alex, Market Vice President West India, Marriott International, as part of their industry connect series.

The hour-long session that will begin at 10:30 am on the 3rd of February, will have in attendance Ranju Alex in conversation with Ashrafali Nizari, Managing Director of Nizmar Hotels Pvt. Ltd., and Melba Vas, Principal, Mount Mary Higher Secondary School.

The online session, which is open to parents, students, and individuals interested in pursuing a career in the hospitality industry will touch upon topics such as the future of hospitality education, the present hospitality industry scenario, and the benefits of pursuing a career in this industry.

This industry connects series attempts to bridge the gap between students of hospitality/hospitality aspirants and the industry they will eventually step into. The series, which consists of sessions with students and virtual engagements will offer students a peek into the life of industry leaders and stalwarts.