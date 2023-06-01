Vogue World Arrives In London’s West End

Today, Vogue has announced that Vogue World will be coming to London on 14 September to kick off London Fashion Week, starring a roster of global talent from the Vogue family supporting the spectacular evening at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The inaugural Vogue World event held last year was a first-of-its-kind, globally live-streamed fashion show and street fair in New York City. This year, Vogue World: London will be a theatrical production, conceived with Stephen Daldry – the English director and producer whose work includes Billy Elliot, The Crown, and the West End adaptation of Netflix’s Stranger Things – as creative advisor. Vogue World welcomes the support of the National Theatre, the Royal Opera House including The Royal Ballet, the dance company Rambert, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and LW Theatres.

Using the framework of an opening night in the West End, Vogue World will harness the power of fashion to spotlight and celebrate London’s unparalleled performing artists, as well as marking the start of London Fashion Week. Vogue World will begin with a red carpet, followed by performances – everything from Shakespeare to Stormzy, Michaela Coel, and Rambert – across the worlds of opera, theatre, film, contemporary dance, classical and popular music. All will be executed with the lens of Vogue’s unique fashion perspective.

Continuing the precedent set by Vogue World’s debut in New York, the London event will shine a light on the AW23 collections of a range of both homegrown and international talent, from emerging British designers to the biggest fashion names in the world. Fashion will be shepherded by Poppy Kain (Fashion Director, British Vogue), Jack Borkett (Contributing Fashion Editor, British Vogue), and Harry Lambert (stylist).

Vogue World has been overseen and driven by Anna Wintour (Chief Content Officer, Condé Nast, and Global Editorial Director, Vogue), Edward Enninful (Editor in Chief, British Vogue and European Editorial Director, of Vogue,) Mark Guiducci (Creative Editorial Director, of Vogue) and Juan Costa Paz (Global Creative Director, Vogue).

Emily Burns (Freelance Director and National Theatre Associate) and Fran Miller (Producer at the National Theatre) will be joining as show director and creative producer respectively. British DJ and producer Benji B comes on board as music director. Production will be overseen by Bureau Betak, who bring their best-in-class expertise to hundreds of fashion shows, events, and exhibitions each year. Vogue World’s live stream will be produced by Den of Thieves, who cater for events ranging from award shows like the MTV VMAs to singular music events including Miley Cyrus’s New Years Party.

Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer, of Condé Nast, and Global Editorial Director, Vogue said: “Our editors have spent so much time at fashion shows over the years, around the world, that we thought: ‘Why not put together one of our own—one that tells a story about the cultural moment we’re in, but through the lens of fashion? New York did that brilliantly well, and now we will be doing it again in London to show our support for the arts. The arts are under threat in the UK and Vogue World will be a timely reminder of how important they are, how vital a part of our lives, and how much they need our support.” Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief, of British Vogue and European Editorial Director, Vogue added: “I’m thrilled to be co-hosting the second edition of Vogue World in London. British Vogue has been championing fashion, culture, and the magical point where the two intersect for 107 years. Now, we’re bringing its pages to life with the help of industry-leading talents in order to support the full spectrum of the creative arts in London. I can’t wait for everyone to join us at Theatre Royal Drury Lane for a night to remember.” “Fashion and the performing arts have always been symbiotic and interdependent, so when Anna pitched the idea of this event to Stephen and me, I was thrilled to put forward a team from the National Theatre to conceive and realize this spectacular, one-off show which will celebrate and reflect the vibrancy of the London Arts scene. As we continue to recover from the pandemic as a sector it is touching to have such support from the fashion world and to also have the opportunity to showcase the incredible talent from across the worlds of performing arts and fashion,” added Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre.

All net ticket proceeds from Vogue World will benefit performing arts organizations in London, including the National Theatre, Royal Opera House including the Royal Ballet, and the dance company Rambert. The event, which will again be live-streamed globally, will be accompanied by live activations in other Vogue markets, a dedicated e-commerce site, and more.

Friends of Vogue including Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, and Sir Ian McKellan have come together to feature in a range of exclusive promotional assets released on Vogue’s website and social channels today, to mark the official first day of ticket sales.

Vogue is also proud to welcome Genesis as the presenting partner for Vogue World: London in 2023. Vogue is working with accessibility consultancy Tilting the Lens and its CEO Sinéad Burke to ensure this event is open to as many people as possible.

Starting today, members of Vogue Club – Vogue’s first global fashion community – will have exclusive 48-hour presale access to the Vogue World: London experience, with general tickets on sale 2 June. For more information