Volkswagen India concludes its 3rd National HR Managers Connect

Mumbai: Volkswagen, Europe’s leading car manufacturer, today concludes the 3rd edition of its National HR Managers Connect in Cochin. The annual initiative is based on the theme ‘Engage, Educate, Excite and Excel’, which allows the HR managers of the dealer partners to discuss 2019 learnings, newer trends within the industry and adoption of best practices at their respective workplace.

The two-day conference focuses on the core practices of the HR function, which includes recruitment, training and motivation. Further, the discussions emphasize on skill development, diversity & inclusion in the workplace. The auto industry traditionally has been dominated by men and we at Volkswagen would like to proactively change that in our workplace and provide an equal opportunity to all.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The auto industry is evolving at a dynamically rapid pace and we’re constantly competing with technological advancements. While we acknowledge this, ‘People’ continue to be our strongest assets and we, at Volkswagen would like to take every effort in upskilling their capabilities. For us, human connect and engagement precedes over technology, resulting in enhanced customer connect at our dealerships. Together, with all HR leads participating in this two-day conference, we aim to engage in the best practices, provide a positive environment and growth opportunities for all our employees across our network in India.”

Volkswagen additionally rewarded top 9 HR Managers for their performance in the area on Human Resource Management.