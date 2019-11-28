Volkswagen India delivers over 100 Polos to Hilti

→ In a drive to promote safe and reliable mobility, Hilti India orders

Mumbai: Under Volkswagen’s ‘Corporate fleet’ strategic initiative, the

brand intends to expand its product offerings and venture into mobility

solutions for the evolving Indian customer. Volkswagen, Europe’s leading

car manufacturer, today delivers over 100 units of the Volkswagen Polo to

Hilti.

Today, customer preferences and lifestyles are rapidly changing. As a brand

that offers premium mobility, Volkswagen India aims to provide smart

solutions that suit every stage of a customer’s dynamically changing lifestyle.

In alignment of the same, the brand has launched various initiatives such as

Corporate Business Centre and Volkswagen Secure through which customers

can choose to avail a host of benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen

Passenger Cars said, “We’re delighted that our partners like Hilti trust in

Volkswagen as one of the most safe and reliable mobility partner. It is a

privilege to be catering to such a diverse set of customers with the most

loved & preferred hatchback – Volkswagen Polo. Even today, it is the first

choice among Indian customers and it’s been our constant endeavor of

providing the best of German engineering to this region.”

Beginning 1st September 2019, Volkswagen announced a 5-year warranty

for its diesel carlines across its product portfolio

4EVER CARE

From 01.01.2019

Standard Vehicle Warranty 4 year/ 100,000 km

About Volkswagen:

Volkswagen, a leading carmaker in Europe, sells its broad model range, from the Up! to the

Touareg, in more than 150 countries worldwide. Volkswagen currently offers the Polo, Ameo,

Vento and Tiguan in India.

Free Road Side Assistance

(RSA) 4 year

Free service

3 Free services (In 1 year or up to

15,000 km)