Volkswagen India delivers over 100 Polos to Hilti

→ In a drive to promote safe and reliable mobility, Hilti India orders
over 100 units of the most safest hatchback in the segment –
Volkswagen Polo
→ Through this delivery, Volkswagen further extends its product
offerings to corporate customers
→ The Volkswagen Polo will be available to Hilti employees under a
leasing partnership between Hilti and ALD Automotive
Mumbai: Under Volkswagen’s ‘Corporate fleet’ strategic initiative, the
brand intends to expand its product offerings and venture into mobility
solutions for the evolving Indian customer. Volkswagen, Europe’s leading
car manufacturer, today delivers over 100 units of the Volkswagen Polo to
Hilti.
Today, customer preferences and lifestyles are rapidly changing. As a brand
that offers premium mobility, Volkswagen India aims to provide smart
solutions that suit every stage of a customer’s dynamically changing lifestyle.
In alignment of the same, the brand has launched various initiatives such as
Corporate Business Centre and Volkswagen Secure through which customers
can choose to avail a host of benefits.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen
Passenger Cars said, “We’re delighted that our partners like Hilti trust in
Volkswagen as one of the most safe and reliable mobility partner. It is a
privilege to be catering to such a diverse set of customers with the most
loved & preferred hatchback – Volkswagen Polo. Even today, it is the first
choice among Indian customers and it’s been our constant endeavor of
providing the best of German engineering to this region.”
Beginning 1st September 2019, Volkswagen announced a 5-year warranty
for its diesel carlines across its product portfolio
4EVER CARE
From 01.01.2019
Standard Vehicle Warranty 4 year/ 100,000 km
About Volkswagen:
Volkswagen, a leading carmaker in Europe, sells its broad model range, from the Up! to the
Touareg, in more than 150 countries worldwide. Volkswagen currently offers the Polo, Ameo,
Vento and Tiguan in India.
Free Road Side Assistance
(RSA) 4 year
Free service
3 Free services (In 1 year or up to
15,000 km)