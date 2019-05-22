Volkswagen launches the third Corporate Business Centre (CBC) in Bengaluru

With the aim to offer a seamless and enhanced experience for corporate customers, Volkswagen, Europe’s largest car manufacturers today, announced the introduction of its third Corporate Business Centre in Bengaluru.

Introduced first as a pilot with EVM Motors in Kochi followed by Ramani Motors in Coimbatore. The impressive response received from corporate customers has led to its expansion at Volkswagen Palace Cross in Bengaluru.

Through CBCs, corporate customers can opt for a hassle-free experience by reaching out to key Relationship Managers (RM) present at the dealership. Basis the requirement, the RM can curate a specialized, attractive and a well-packaged service value offer for the preferred Volkswagen vehicle by the corporate customer. In addition to the brands core DNA of safety, build quality, German engineered cars that offer a fun-to-drive experience.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “With the introduction of the Corporate Business Centre in the Silicon Valley of India, we intend to provide a seamless and hassle-free customer experience to our corporate customers. The integration of key relationship managers at our facilities provides our customers the opportunity of a single point of contact that can address all their sales and after-sales requirements. With many more in the pipeline, we hope to offer a holistic and enhanced experience that our customers look for in a Volkswagen.”

Delightfully commenting on this occasion, Mr. Sujay Vijayendra, Managing Director, Volkswagen Palace Cross said, “In the high pace life of Bengaluru, customers do prefer specialized treatment that provides them with a heightened experience and minimum involvement. They are technologically savvy and opt for receiving all the information on their mobile. Through this Corporate Business Centre initiative, together we aim to offer convenience and the best of Volkswagen services to our corporate customers.”