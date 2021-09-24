Volnaa To Launch Natural Mineral Water In Aluminum Cans

Beverage brand, VOLNAA, plans to launch packaged drinking water in aluminum cans, making it easier for people to sip on the water on the go, safely. The company aims to tackle the menace of plastic pollution by manufacturing cans that are 100% recyclable with relock revolution.

Kartik Rajput and Kushagra Sharma co-founded VOLNAA in 2020 to bring natural mineral water with a 7.9 pH level sourced from the Himalayas. “VOLNAA means waves and we have taken this term to make India plastic-free by serving consumers with natural mineral water in cans,” Sharma said. He added that the product can go from the shelf to the bins and back to the shelf again within a period of 60 days. “Giving a new shape to packaged water, from bottled water to canned water, VOLNAA’s 100% recyclable cans has a new technology to relock the lids,” added Rajput.

Some of the reasons why the bottled and packaged water business has seen growth in India include increasing health concerns and the unavailability of clean drinking water. The bottled drinking market is expected to reach INR ~403.06 Bn by the end of 2023, up from INR ~160 Bn in 2018 growing at a 20.75% CAGR during the period. Based on volume, the market is likely to reach ~35.53 Bnliters by 2023, expanding at a ~18.25% CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Some of the major brands in the sector include Bisleri, Kinley, and Aquafina.