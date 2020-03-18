Volvo Car India asks employees to work from home

New Delhi: Volvo Car India today announced work from home as a safety measure for its employees, considering the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have risen to over 100 in the past few days across the country. As part of its overall health and safety plan to mitigate risks associated with COVID-19, the company has taken following steps:

– All employees have been requested to work from home with immediate effect.

– Necessary IT infrastructure is in place to facilitate business continuity, with scheduled meetings managed via Microsoft Teams/ Skype.

– Access to the office remains open for any employee who prefers to work from office, after informing respective manager. Enhanced sanitation measures have been taken to ensure hygiene at office premises.

– All domestic and international travel was suspended as early as February, to limit the exposure of our employees to the virus.

– In Bangalore, all visits to the site office, unless business critical, are suspended until further notice.

– Employees are encouraged to maintain social distancing and refrain from attending public events and places during their social hours.

– As a responsible organization, we are also working closely with our dealers to ensure their facilities are hygienic. Guidelines to dealers include ensuring cars that visit workshops as well as dealer demo cars are properly cleaned before next use. In addition, all demo cars to mandatorily have hand sanitizer.

– Most importantly, we have urged our employees to remain calm, stay informed through credible sources, maintain personal hygiene and seek immediate medical assistance, if required.

Health & Safety of our employees is of paramount importance at Volvo Car India. As a global organization, we continue to exchange information with our counterparts in other countries facing COVID-19 situation and implement best practices to safeguard the health of our employees.

The above measures are likely to be re-evaluated appropriately, as this uncertain situation develops with each day.

