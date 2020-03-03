Volvo Car India continues its aggressive initiative on environment

New Delhi, 3rd March 2020: Volvo Car India executed an awareness activity about the harmful effects of air pollution and encouraged innovative solutions for environment sustainability. This was an integrated program that included Social Media, Digital campaign, dealer activation and CSR activities across schools in Delhi NCR to sensitise children about air quality. The program was executed by Volvo Car India and its partners Mindshare (a part of GroupM) and the CSR activity was executed by AFCSR (ASSOCHAM Foundation of CSR).

As part of the program Volvo Cars has fitted 50 school buses in Delhi NCR with ‘Minus2point5’ – a device which is attached to the exhaust pipe and reduces air pollution by converting PM2.5 particles in ambient air into coarser dust and making them fall to the ground. The device is developed by tech start-up PerSapien Innovations and has been very well received by the school authorities. PerSapien fitted the interiors of the school buses with a PM2.5 air filters too, this reduces entry of PM2.5 inside the buses so that the air is clean for children to breathe.

Commenting on the initiative, Charles Frump, Managing Director – Volvo Car India, said, “BreatheFree was a success last year with children making DIY air-filters, this year we have upped the ante and made BreatheFree an even bigger success in democratising clean air. The programme is a reflection of our commitment to sustainability.”

Ruchi Mathur, Senior Vice-President — Client Leadership, Mindshare North and East India, said, “Being a socially aware agency, we are extremely happy to have partnered with our client Volvo Cars in this collaboration. Together with Volvo, and the children of the society, we hope to bring about a change and succeed in getting a conversation started around clean air.”

Sandeep Jain Director – AFCSR said, “We are proud to be associated with this one-of-its-kind campaign to enable people to breathe clean air. We have successfully conducted a series of school activations with Volvo to create social awareness on harmful effects of air pollution.”

Swedish luxury car company Volvo established its presence in India in 2007 and has since then, worked intensively to market the Swedish brand in this country. Volvo Cars currently markets products through its dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR – South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.