Volvo Car India’s Commitment to the Indian Market

Bangalore, 8 December 2022: Volvo Cars India has come a long way since it first started selling cars in India in 2007. The last five years has seen Volvo grow the luxury mobility segment as well as invest in customer satisfaction and its own ecosystem.

The company’s Digital Technology Hub that recently moved to a bigger office space in Bengaluru will be 240 strong in a year’s time, leading to further strengthening of the Company’s commitment to the Indian market and of its presence on digital platforms of the automotive industry. The India Tech Hub is an integrated part of the global delivery setup of digital solutions and services for Volvo Car Group. The hub aims at leveraging Indian IT talent with the goal of contributing to the ever-growing digital needs of the company’s cars as it progresses towards becoming an all-electric company by 2030. The Digital Hub is designed to promote a flexible style of working while encouraging collaboration & innovation. It can host up to 500 colleagues working in a hybrid work model.

The Digital Hub at Bengaluru will boost Volvo Car’s capabilities in software engineering, data science and analytics, product management, online business, user experience, and in all its customer offerings in the future. The Digital Hub assumes significance as software will play an enhanced role in cars of the future. The India Hub would be a full-fledged delivery organisation that, in partnership with partners, would be an important component of Volvo Cars’ overall strategy and digital objectives.

“Digital technology plays an important part in Volvo offerings, and this is further going to increase as mobile technology advances. The digital hub will play an important role in catering to these needs. With this hub, we have leveraged local talent re-enforcing Volvo Cars as an attractive and inclusive employer. I am confident that the Digital Technology Hub will play an important role in the development of the future generation of Volvo cars.” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

“Volvo recognizes the vast pool of talent in the country and our Digital Technology Hub leverages the best available, we expect this to be 240 strong in a year’s time. While this hub strengthens our presence in India with the opening of new office space in Bengaluru, it will also contribute to the ever-growing digital needs of Volvo globally more so as Volvo readies itself to showcase and launch cars of the future that have digital technology as their integral part” said Jonas Olsson, Head, Digital Technology Hub.

To ease the inventory pressure on dealers and the wait time for customers, the company, in 2018 opened its National Parts Warehouse (NPW), in Bhiwandi, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Presently stocking nearly 90% of the spares that could possibly be required, this warehouse has reduced the wait time for customers.

Volvo’s plan is to launch one electric car in India each year, beginning with the XC40 Recharge, a full-electric SUV, introduced in July this year. The transition to full electrification is being accompanied by an increased emphasis on online sales and a more comprehensive, compelling, and transparent consumer offer. Customers can now purchase a car from the comfort of their own homes thanks to this digital solution, which is backed up by the dealership’s comprehensive sales procedure.

Volvo Cars in India

Swedish luxury car Company Volvo established its presence in India in 2007 and has since then, worked intensively to offer safe and sustainable mobility solutions in the country. Volvo Cars currently markets its range of luxury sedans and SUVs through 24 dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR – South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, West Mumbai, South Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.

4