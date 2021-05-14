Von Wellx Germany Group Donates 10000 Healthy Shoes to Frontline Medical Workers

On the occasion of International Nurse Day, the company starts the gifting drive in 4 hospitals at SGPGI, Lucknow, S.N. Medical College, Agra, Women District hospital amongst others. The shoes have also been sent to Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar, Jalandhar, and other cities as well for distribution amongst the frontline healthcare workers. On this occasion Ashish Jain, CEO – Von Wellx Germany, India said “Nurses have played one of the greatest roles in the fight against Covid 19, risking their and their own family’s life. We are doing this to show them our smallest token of gratitude for risking everything for the greater good of society. It is our appeal to all the people of the society to show support to the nurses and medical workers who are our true heroes. The aim of extending aid to frontline workers is that the germs can stay alive on your shoes for up to 4 days, so it is critical to have shoes that can be washed and sanitised alongside the comfort of being able to walk in them for long hours so that you can stay healthy and fit.”

Von Wellx Germany Group has come and forward in support of all the frontline health workers. It had pledged to gift 10,000 washable (easily sanitizable) & healthy shoes, to medical workers, across Covid-19 hospitals in India & has commenced this donation drive on nurses’ day. The Hon’ble Union Labour Minister (Independent Charge) Shri. Santosh Gangwar Ji too has applauded this initiative of the company.

Last year, Von Wellx Germany project was established in Agra, India, and land for Phase 2 has been allotted near Noida International Airport, Jewar. Hon’ble UP CM Mr.Yogi Adityanath Ji congratulated on the project and promised to support the project in all respects. Ashish Jain, CEO – Von Wellx Germany, India shared, “Von Wellx shoes are based on an Internationally Patented 5 Zones Technology through Reflexology. It massages & stimulates the pressure points and muscles in your feet by 2.5 times with every step, thus providing you the benefit of 8000 steps with only 3000 steps. This stimulation increases the blood and oxygen supply to your organs and body, thus helping you to remain fit/active in Covid 19 times, a critical facet to win the fight over Covid 19.”

After being sold in multiple countries, Da Naturo was launched in India, which is washable and sanitizable and with Springlight technology provides comfort even in all-day walking scenarios. Inspired by the Made in India dream of Hon’ble PM Modi Ji and Hon UP CM Yogi ji, Da Naturo shoes are now being sold in India at very reasonable prices, that were earlier imported to India at Rs. 3000-4000 per pair. These shoes are being distributed free of cost.

About Von Wellx Germany:

Von Wellx Germany is a footwear brand based on Internationally Patented German Technology – 5 Zones by Dr. Mauch across Men’s and Women’s Category. It is sold in over 80 countries with over 100 million satisfied consumers and is made with Patented Material. The USP is that though it promotes good health of the feet, knees and back it is highly fashionable truly upholding its tagline “The Healthiest Shoes Ever.” Also, it has a special range for Diabetes, Hallux Valgus, Flat foot, etc. Von Wellx Germany has now come to India and is available across India at Metro, Mochi, Central & Centro, etc. shoe stores and online on Amazon, Flipkart & www.vonwellx.com.