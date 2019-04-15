voyzapp.com: First of its kind Online Platform for Professional Voice-over Services

cumbersome process of finding a voice-over artist and getting voice over / recording done has finally reached an end. ‘voyzapp.com’ is first of its kind technology-powered platform to offer quick, cost-effective, and reliable voice recording services through 10000+ professional voiceover artists in 30+ languages.

The market segment for voice-over across entertainment, advertising, corporate, e-learning, animation, training, marketing, education and other industry verticals has remained scattered and tech-devoid for a long time in India. voyzapp.com is a one stop portal that offers a complete 360 degree voice over process flow where users can listen to voice samples, compare their prices and turn-around-time, get their project started, provide feedback and have the final output– all through the portal!

voyzapp.com aims to empower the voice artists to showcase their voices to the world without any middle-men. Users can listen to the voices and choose the one they like on this platform. It is completely free for voice artists.

The founder of the company with years of experience in the voiceover industry, technological expertise, and immense market understanding deployed the unique ‘Escrow’ payment mechanism to ensure complete peace of mind for both the user and the artists. The payment model ensures that the payment is held securely in escrow and is released to the artist only once the user marks a recording as satisfied.

voyzapp.com deploys technology to enable users to have a variety of voice options, unmatched cost, and unbelievable turn-around-time at the convenience of their mobile phones or laptops.

Excited about the launch, Mr. Sourav Jandial, Founder, voyzapp.com said, “We are proud to have a first of its kind online platform facilitating voice-over services across various industry verticals for different purposes. This market segment has been neglected for years and absence of an aggregated platform made the process of finding a voice-over artist tiresome, lengthy, and often a failure. We have brought together over 10,000 voice-over artists with rich experience in their language and genre. Now clients can search through filters, listen to the voice samples, review profiles and select the one that fits in their work perfectly.”

“At Voyzapp, clients can simply paste the script or enter word count and compare prices of various voices; the system also predicts a nearly accurate turn-around-time. -An inbuilt feedback mechanism helps clients review the recording and suggest any changes to the artist, all at the click of a button! Not just this, we keep the funds secure in Escrow to ensure hassle-free payment process for both our voice-over artists and clients. We aim to streamline the voice-over service industry by bringing voice over artists across different languages, ages, genres on one digital platform and helping them in securing their future. The motive of Voyzapp is excellent customer satisfaction and hassle-free job for voice-over artists.” added Mr. Sourav Jandial.