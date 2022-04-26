VS Mani & Co. raises $370K in an angel round from prominent investors

National | April 26, 2022: Speciality South Indian food brand VS Mani & Co. has raised $370K in an angel funding round, from prominent angel investors, including Haresh Chawla (Partner, True North Co), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO People Group and Judge on Shark Tank India), Ashish Hemrajani (Founder & CEO, BookMyShow), Sidharth Rao (Group CEO DentsuMB), Rajan Navani (Founder & CEO JetSynthesys), actor-producer Rana Daggubati, and Sattva Group’s family office.
Founded by GD Prasad in 2020, the Bengaluru-based brand will use the fund raised to take its already profitable, online-first business into other channels and expand its product line to include South Indian snacks.
“VS Mani strikes a chord with its brand story, transporting consumers to the quintessential South Indian home of GD’s childhood years. It is well placed to grow into a leader in the specialty South Indian foods segment, one where there are hardly any national players”, says Anupam Mittal, who has invested in the brand.
“Many South Indian foods are popular across the country. But there are hardly any pan-India players who have consolidated this opportunity into a comprehensive, ready-to-consume range of South Indian delicacies. We want to create a ‘national South Indian brand’, so to speak – and we have a strong brand story to facilitate this”, says GD Prasad.
Yashas Alur, Co-Founder & Head of Growth says: “As of now, almost 90% of our sales come from our own channel. We have acquired customers profitably – and with healthy repeat rates, have also proven that we have a solid product”.
“Now, the plan is to scale via online marketplaces and offline retail – not just in India, but also abroad, where there is a significant diaspora to cater to”, adds Rahul Bajaj, Co-Founder & Head of Operations.