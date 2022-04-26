VS Mani & Co. raises $370K in an angel round from prominent investors

National | April 26, 2022: Speciality South Indian food brand VS Mani & Co. has raised $370K in an angel funding round, from prominent angel investors, including Haresh Chawla (Partner, True North Co), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO People Group and Judge on Shark Tank India), Ashish Hemrajani (Founder & CEO, BookMyShow), Sidharth Rao (Group CEO DentsuMB), Rajan Navani (Founder & CEO JetSynthesys), actor-producer Rana Daggubati, and Sattva Group’s family office.

Founded by GD Prasad in 2020, the Bengaluru-based brand will use the fund raised to take its already profitable, online-first business into other channels and expand its product line to include South Indian snacks.